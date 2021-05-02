By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Former Newton standout Gowan drafted by Cardinals
Gowan
Tay Gowan (23) was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 223rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday. The former Newton Ram made 31 tackles, had two interceptions, recorded one tackle for loss, recovered one fumble and broke up eight passes during his junior season with UCF in 2019. - Photo courtesy of UCF Athletics

The Newton County pipeline to the NFL kept running Saturday.

Tay Gowan, the former Newton Ram, was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 223rd overall pick. He became the 46th player in the history of UCF's football program to be drafted, and the fourth to be taken in this draft. 

Gowan opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but spent his redshirt junior season in 2019 playing with the Golden Knights after transferring in from Butler Community College. As a junior, he recorded 31 tackles, two interceptions and one tackle for loss while recovering one fumble and breaking up eight passes.