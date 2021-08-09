Cutshall selected to 12U Select Baseball Festival

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Monday, July 26, a special announcement came for a young baseball player based in Covington.

William Cutshall was one of five players from Georgia selected for the Second Annual 12 Select Baseball Festival. The festival will take place on Sunday, Aug. 15, at the TOP Chops East Cobb Complex in Marietta. Perfect Game will host the event which is the world’s largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service.

While players will take part in various baseball-related activities, that isn’t the most important part of the festival.

Players will also help with fundraising efforts to assist Slater Elementary School in Atlanta as part of the Perfect Games Cares Foundation’s Grow the Game Fund. Before the game, players will interact with students at Slater Elementary through the Purpose Built Schools Atlanta’s partnership to positively affect Atlanta Public Schools. The mission to help these schools become more successful and give students better chances to flourish in their academics and extracurricular activities.

Jennifer Ford, who is the executive director of the Perfect Game Cares Foundation, said she is excited about what this year’s festival will help change.

“The Perfect Game Cares Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is proud to partner with our 2021 12U Select players to raise important funds for underserved children through the PG Cares Grow the Game Fund, and in particular, the children and families of Slater Elementary in Atlanta,” Ford said. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these beautiful children.”

The Select Baseball Festival is one of over 8,600 events Perfect Game hosts each year throughout the country while based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.