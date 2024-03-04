Ashton Hagans makes NBA return, earns first career start

Former Newton Ram and Kentucky Wildcat, Ashton Hagans, made his NBA return for the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Feb. 8.

In Portland’s matchup with the Pistons, Hagans came off the bench to play 28 minutes.

In Hagans’ first NBA action, he scored four points to go along with two rebounds and three assists.

Two days after making his Portland debut, Hagans earned his first career start against the Pelicans on Saturday, Feb. 10.

In his first start, Hagans scored five points to go along with three assists, two rebounds and one steal.

After graduating from Newton in 2018, Hagans played two seasons for the Wildcats.

Hagans went undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft, but was signed to a two-way contract by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In January 2021, Hagans made his NBA debut against the Golden State Warriors.

Prior to earning the roster spot with Portland, Hagans spent three seasons in the NBA G-League with Raptors 905, Greensboro Swarm and the Rip City Remix.