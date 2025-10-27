Ashton Hagans inks deal with Rip City Remix for G-League return

Hagans is no stranger to the Remix, as he previously spent the majority of the 2023-24 G-League season with them. In 20 games, he averaged 16.1 points, 9.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.



The Newton alum’s production with the Remix earned him a two-way contract, where he was able to spend time with both the Remix and the Trail Blazers. In 19 appearances with the Trail Blazers, Hagans averaged 4.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds, with one start.



Hagans has become a seasoned professional after his storied high school career at Newton.



The 2018 Mr. Georgia Basketball winner spent two seasons at Kentucky under legendary head coach John Calipari. Hagans then joined the Minnesota Timberwolves after going undrafted in 2020, where he signed a two-way contract that allowed him to play with the G-League affiliate Iowa Wolves.

Hagans has also played for the Raptors 905, Fort Wayne Mad Ants and the Greensboro Swarm.



In addition to his time in the G-League, Hagans has also spent time overseas. He played for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association in 2024, where in 43 games he averaged 7.6 points, 6.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds.