Amoi Hagans remains ‘focused on track’

COVINGTON, Ga. — From her days as a Clements Middle Lady Wolverine to now as a Newton Lady Ram, one thing has been clear for Amoi Hagans. And that is her desire to run track.

So much so, that her track career has been her sole focal point.

All of Hagans’ hard work and dedication to the sport has been showcased at the Region 4-AAAAAAA meet, state sectionals and, now, she will prepare for the state meet.

Hagans feels good about what she’s accomplished during her junior campaign.

“I’m just focused on track,” Hagans said. “I’ve been progressing and I’m happy with all of my goals I’ve been reaching.”

When Hagans first desired to play a sport, she looked to basketball. It didn’t take many bounces of the basketball for Hagans to realize her passion wasn’t there.

“My dad tried to get me to play basketball,” Hagans said. “It’s not for me.”

Hagans was candid in her response when asked at what point she came to that conclusion.

“As soon as I did it the first time,” Hagans said with a big smile on her face.

After that, Hagans started exploring other athletic options while in middle school. It wasn’t long, though, when the junior Lady Ram stumbled across track and field.

Even though she cannot pinpoint the exact moment she initially pursued the sport, Hagans found a home on the track.

“I don’t know what really interested me. I just saw girls running and I was like, ‘I want to do track,’” Hagans said. “I’m pretty fast and I used to race my brother.”

From that moment, Hagans was hooked.

Most recently, Hagans won the 2023 Region 4-AAAAAAA championship in the 100-meter and placed third in the 200-meter run. This past weekend, she placed XXX at the state sectionals.

But Hagans is no stranger to competing on big stages. In fact, she qualified and performed at the New Balance Indoor Nationals meet.

Hagans didn’t fathom how her career would evolve when she first started out.

“From sixth to eighth grade, it was a hobby. But as soon as I got to ninth grade, I met some motivating girls on my team,” Hagans said. “One of them, her name is McKenzie Calloway, and she definitely motivated me like, ‘Come on girl, you’re fast. Nobody in your grade is running this fast. You can do it.’”

In addition to her involvement with Newton track and field, Hagans also competes with an AAU track club, ATL Zoom out of Braselton.

She competes in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash among other competitions.

Throughout all of her competitions, though, Hagans has received plenty of support from various areas of her life.

“Not only do I get support from my family, but my friends and coaches. It’s a lot of push,” Hagans said. “Track can be a really hard sport but, if you have the motivation for it and it’s something you want to do, I feel like it could be easier.”

Hagans’ junior season has entered its home stretch now, but she does have one year remaining for her high school career.

She plans to keep working, running and practicing to improve on her times across all of her competitions. Hagans also aspires to take her talents to the collegiate level.

Having so many high profile meets under her belt has helped prepare her for whatever challenges lie ahead.

“I hope to get an offer to run in college and go to the Olympics after college,” Hagans said. “Hopefully, I run a few big meets so I can show my potential and be set for college. That’s my plan for next year.”