POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Newton traveled to McEachern High School for the Class AAAAAAA meet.

Amoi Hagans was the top finisher for both of the Rams’ groups. She finished second (24.04) in the 200-meter dash and third 11.70) in the 100-meter run.

For the boys team, Kam’Aron Patterson took home third place (23-3.5) in the long jump competition.