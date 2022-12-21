All of Anthony Bynum’s hard work culminated in Middle Tennessee State football signing

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a special ceremony Tuesday morning, Anthony Bynum celebrated his commitment to Middle Tennessee State’s football program. The next morning on Early Signing Day, Bynum officially signed his national letter of intent to become a Blue Raider.

Bynum highlighted how proud he was to sign which made the next step in his football career certain.

“It felt amazing signing my scholarship today,” Bynum said. “All of the early mornings and long nights finally paid off.”

Family members, friends, teammates, coaches, teachers and Newton High School administrators showed up in big numbers to support Bynum on his big day.

So many people showed up that it shocked Bynum.

“It was way better than I imagined,” Bynum said. “I didn’t expect that many people to come out and support me. I love it.”

Bynum signed with Middle Tennessee State from a field of offers that included Air Force, Army, Austin Peay and Eastern Michigan.

According to 247Sports, Bynum is a 3-star recruit. And, while he signed his scholarship this week, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound linebacker has been committed to the Blue Raiders since Sept. 22.

Bynum took an official visit just 10 days prior to his signing, too.

Though his commitment to Middle Tennessee State was three months long, Bynum’s connection to football has been much longer.

He first started playing at 5 years old and then played at Clements Middle School before he became a Ram.

Since then, Bynum has experienced great success on the gridiron.

Just a few weeks ago, he concluded his senior season in which he tallied 65 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks. His performance earned Bynum First Team All-Region honors from Region 4-AAAAAA, too.

Now, Bynum’s career moves on to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. But, there will be something missing for him.

“I’m going to miss the Friday night lights with my teammate who I grew up with since I was little,” Bynum said. “Also Friday night lights with our amazing band playing some music.”

Even so, Bynum anticipates even more memories with his new football family.

“I’m looking forward to playing the best of the best across the nation,” Bynum said. “I’m looking forward to competing, because I am a great competitor.”



