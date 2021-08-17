Newton school system releases Sharp Stadium guidelines

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Newton County School System (NCSS) will continue to implement Stadium Guidelines for Sharp Stadium.

Please review the list below before arrival at one of the games:



• Sharp Stadium attendance will be based on the NCSS Safety Event Status.

• Varsity football games ticket prices will be $10. All district schools will utilize GoFan digital ticketing to avoid cash transactions.

• Admission to events will be limited to paid tickets or persons possessing a GHSA pass or Gold pass. District employee ID’s will not be honored for admission as in previous years.

• Parents/guardians of football players, cheerleaders, band and drill/dance team members will be allowed first option of buying football game tickets. Any remaining tickets will be released to the public on a first come basis on the school’s GoFan website.

• Signage of the NCSS EVENT SAFETY STATUS will be displayed and communicated through the public address announcements.

• Spectators must observe the requirements of the NCSS EVENT SAFETY STATUS for mask wear and social distancing.

• No fans will be allowed to enter the playing area before, during or after an event. (Exception may be parent escort during homecoming or Senior night)

• Visiting bands will be permitted based on the NCSS Safety Event Status.

• Concession sales will be dependent upon the NCSS Safety Status and very limited if allowed.