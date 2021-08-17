By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton school system releases Sharp Stadium guidelines
Homer Sharp Stadium
Homer Sharp Stadium in Covington. - photo by File Photo

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Newton County School System (NCSS) will continue to implement Stadium Guidelines for Sharp Stadium. 

Please review the list below before arrival at one of the games:

• Sharp Stadium attendance will be based on the NCSS Safety Event Status.

• Varsity football games ticket prices will be $10. All district schools will utilize GoFan digital ticketing to avoid cash transactions.

• Admission to events will be limited to paid tickets or persons possessing a GHSA pass or Gold pass. District employee ID’s will not be honored for admission as in previous years.

• Parents/guardians of football players, cheerleaders, band and drill/dance team members will be allowed first option of buying football game tickets. Any remaining tickets will be released to the public on a first come basis on the school’s GoFan website.

• Signage of the NCSS EVENT SAFETY STATUS will be displayed and communicated through the public address announcements.

• Spectators must observe the requirements of the NCSS EVENT SAFETY STATUS for mask wear and social distancing.

• No fans will be allowed to enter the playing area before, during or after an event. (Exception may be parent escort during homecoming or Senior night)

• Visiting bands will be permitted based on the NCSS Safety Event Status.

• Concession sales will be dependent upon the NCSS Safety Status and very limited if allowed.