LITTLE LEAGUE: 13U Newton All-Stars win state; will represent Georgia in World Series

COVINGTON, Ga. — Recently, the 13 and under Newton All-Stars baseball team claimed the title for state and punched its ticket to the Junior Dixie Boys World Series hosted in Louisiana.

Head coach Tae Lovelace said the kids were “ecstatic” when they accomplished their goal of winning state.

“Once they won state, they were so ecstatic,” Lovelace said. “Nothing you could say could’ve brought those kids down.”

Kurtis Campbell, Sage Lovelace, Amond Sands, Cameron Scott, Moxie McNealy, Andrew Cox, Parker Denmark, Anslee Tribble, Devontae Hardeman, Ian Copeland, Jakobi Jones Barnes and Jayden Colbert made up this year’s team.

Tae Lovelace stressed it was a team effort all season long. However, he highlighted one particular player who has caught the attention of many around the state.

Tribble played shortstop for the team this season and, according to Lovelace, she came up huge in a big game.

“Everywhere she goes, she turns heads,” Lovelace said. “The last three plays in the semifinals to get us to the championship she made.”

All in all, though, Lovelace credited the team’s attitude as the leading factor to all of the success they have earned this summer.

“I preach, ‘attitude is everything,’” Lovelace said. “It helped us to our success. I’m not going to take no credit for the success, because we’re just out there hitting them grounders and trying to teach them fundamental things. But also teach them life things at the same time.

“It’s been a blessing to coach these kids this year. They bought in definitely.”

Now, the 13U Newton All-Stars, which will now be referred to as the 13U Georgia All-Stars from Newton County, will represent Georgia in the World Series.

This year’s World Series will be held at Sterlington Sports Complex based in West Monroe, Louisiana. The World Series tournament will take place from July 22-27 with the players, coaches and parents planning to leave July 21.

Currently, coaches and parents of the kids are raising funds to help make the trip possible.

There is a GoFundMe set up that people can donate to, if they choose. The GoFundMe can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/send-our-players-to-world-series?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.

“The coaches have reassured the team no matter what they are going to the world series by the grace or help of God,” Lovelace said.



