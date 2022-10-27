Liberty Middle School Knights win second straight NewRock Championship

CONYERS, Ga. — For the second straight year, the Liberty Middle School Knightsclaimed the top spot in the NewRock League by defeating Davis Middle School 20-8 in the championship game.

The championship punctuated an undefeated 2022 campaign for the Knights, too.

Head coach Toby Davis was proud of his team’s effort to win the title.

“This is one of my better wins as a champion this year, because the kids bought in to what we gave them,” Davis said. “Their mindset was, ‘Hey coach, we got you. We’re going to take what you taught us, go through the process and win this game for you. That made me feel good.”

Adryan Cole scored all three touchdowns for the Knights to help win the championship. But it was the eighth grader’s hat trick that broke the game open.

After getting loose down the sideline, Cole jetted down the field for a 75-yard rushing score to provide more than enough separation for the Liberty to bring home the win.

Once the game ended, all players, coaches and supporters celebrated the Knights’ 2022 undefeated championship.

Davis highlighted how special it was seeing his team bask in their triumph.

“During the game, the team as a whole gravitated to what was presented to them over the summer and during practice in the season,” Davis said.

In addition to his players, Davis attributed his assistant coaches — coaches Nolley, West, Sanders and Mitchell — as key components to this year’s championship run.

Now, after winning back-to-back NewRock championships, the Knights will have numerous eighth graders leave the program as they move on to high school next year.

Davis recognized the special players this class will add to a team competing on the next level.

“Those guys are special ones that everybody is going to want to have on their team,” Davis said. “Guys like that can change a program.”



