How a math mindset makes Adryan Cole one of Georgia's best class of 2027 football players

COVINGTON, Ga. — Solving problems, whether it be on the field or in the classroom, comes easy for Adryan Cole at Liberty Middle School.
In fact, Cole’s ability to solve problems is why the 6-foot-2 linebacker is rated the third-best football player in the nation's class of 2027 and a straight-A student.
Cole said his love for math translates to the field in a unique way no matter what side of the ball he’s playing on.
“When I’m the running back, I can read where the defense is going,” Cole said. “On defense, as linebacker, I read where the offense lined up and where they’re trying to move the ball.”
Doing that on and off the field has gone a long way toward Cole having success even as an eighth grader. But Cole doesn’t let the hype of being the third best player in his class affect him or his play.
“I don’t really let it get to me right now,” Cole said. “I’m just remaining focused on getting better at football and staying humble on this journey.”
Cole’s desire to be a successful football player stems from an early age.
He’s been playing the sport since he was six years old. His stepdad, Nick and uncle, Shawn were his coaches and poured into his love of the game as well. Cole said that the two are the reason he got into football in the first place.
Cole also plays basketball, baseball and runs track. However, his heart remains on the gridiron.
“I feel great when I play football,” Cole said. “I just leave everything out on the field. And I feel like I can make an impact everywhere on the field.”
While Cole plays multiple sports, he also fills numerous positions on the Knights squad this season. He’s the team’s middle linebacker, safety and running back.
So far this season, the 13-year old leads his team with 320 rushing yards and five touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he has 18 tackles and three sacks.
Cole’s contributions have gone a long way in helping the Knights remain unbeaten in 2022. Last year, Cole assisted the Knights in capturing the 2021 NewRock Championship, too.
According to head coach Toby Davis, Cole’s impact surpasses his play on the field.
“His discipline, attitude and his character makes our team better,” Davis said. “He’s the best player on the team, and he shows it everyday in practice and in the game. He always leads the pack. I’m talking about in exercise, running drills, and he helps make our other players better.”
Cole aspires to finish his eighth grade season with 20 rushing touchdowns. More than that, Cole wants to cap his middle school career with another championship.
Though he finds success anywhere on the field, Cole said he prefers playing running back or safety. His reason has nothing to do with statistics, either.
“I just like to hit people when I’m out there and really make an impact,” Cole said.
Cole is able to channel that assertiveness in real game action, Davis said. And, Davis highlighted how that separates Cole from his counterparts, too.
“If he sees it’s like 3rd and 1, he’s got to be hungry,” Davis said. “But if it’s like 3rd and 15, he recognizes he can stay in a certain mode where he doesn't have to rush. He stays back and lets the play develop and see where it’s going. He stays disciplined to notice the difference.”
While also playing football at Liberty Middle School, Cole is a member of Falcons United — a program that supports youth development in both academics and athletics. Cole said he works out a lot in the weight room and at practice to improve his skills on the field.
He also remains diligent in the classroom to maintain his A average across all subjects.
Cole recognized the influence Liberty has had on his football career to this point.
“Every year I’ve played here at Liberty, I feel like I’ve grown a lot,” Cole said. “And my teammates and coaches have helped me grow, too, in every phase of the game.”
Cole’s growth and love for the game has given him some recognition. Davis mentioned, though, that Cole’s willingness to learn and adapt could set him up for even more success in the future.
“Adryan’s knowledge of football is lightyears beyond,” Davis said. “He just needs to stay in a mode of ‘Let me learn and be like a sponge to continue absorbing the knowledge others can give to me.’”
But being toward the top of his class at his age comes with a lot of attention from numerous directions.
Even so, Cole isn’t focused on what’s being discussed about his career to this point. He’s working toward his lifelong dream of going to play high school, college and professional football one day.
He believes, if he stays focused on that, the rest will take care of itself.
“It feels really good to get the attention,” Cole said. “But I really don’t worry about it. I just want to play football. I don’t like to brag about myself much, but let my game do the talking.”