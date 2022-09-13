How a math mindset makes Adryan Cole one of Georgia's best class of 2027 football players

COVINGTON, Ga. — Solving problems, whether it be on the field or in the classroom, comes easy for Adryan Cole at Liberty Middle School.

In fact, Cole’s ability to solve problems is why the 6-foot-2 linebacker is rated the third-best football player in the nation's class of 2027 and a straight-A student.

Cole said his love for math translates to the field in a unique way no matter what side of the ball he’s playing on.

“When I’m the running back, I can read where the defense is going,” Cole said. “On defense, as linebacker, I read where the offense lined up and where they’re trying to move the ball.”

Doing that on and off the field has gone a long way toward Cole having success even as an eighth grader. But Cole doesn’t let the hype of being the third best player in his class affect him or his play.

“I don’t really let it get to me right now,” Cole said. “I’m just remaining focused on getting better at football and staying humble on this journey.”

Cole’s desire to be a successful football player stems from an early age.

He’s been playing the sport since he was six years old. His stepdad, Nick and uncle, Shawn were his coaches and poured into his love of the game as well. Cole said that the two are the reason he got into football in the first place.

Cole also plays basketball, baseball and runs track. However, his heart remains on the gridiron.



