Liberty Middle School Knights look to add to program’s historical success

Liberty has won the NewRock Championship in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2021. It is coming off a season, too, that Liberty’s football program finished eighth in the state of Georgia.

The Knights have taken it to a new level by not losing a single game in two years. This year, specifically, they haven’t even allowed a score of any kind to their opponents.

Davis explained his defensive philosophy behind the Knights’ domination.

“Nobody hasn’t even gotten close to scoring on us,” Davis said. “Our defensive success is being able to adjust and adapt to anything. We have to adjust to the run, the pass and prepare for everything. These guys we’ve got can do both. They’re more dynamic. They are prepared for any offense you throw at them.”

Davis said the carry over from last year’s success is largely due to the amount of seventh graders who returned for their eighth grade seasons.

Players such as Adryan Cole, Brandon Nolley, Martez Jones, Chris Paggett, Azeir Johnson, Makai Robinson, Jordan Brown and Tony Smith were mentioned by Davis as leaders for this year’s team.

Cole leads the team with five rushing touchdowns and, on defense, has 18 tackles and three sacks. Paggett has two touchdowns as well as 10 tackles and two sacks. Nolley recorded three touchdowns and 20 tackles defensively while forcing three fumbles. Jones has three rushing touchdowns and one passing.

Johnson, who Davis labeled as a “defensive machine,” has eight sacks and 18 total tackles. Brown also recorded 21 tackles along with three sacks.

Lastly, Robinson has a pick-6 on defense that he returned 55 yards for a touchdown.