Lady Redskins sweep season series over Alcovy with big 20-0 win

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Wednesday, Social Circle completed the season series sweep over the Alcovy Lady Tigers with a 20-0 that featured quality hitting and pitching.

Along with the completion of the season series sweep, the Lady Redskins notched their 14th win of the season and the game marked the fifth time in the last seven games that the team scored 14 runs or more.

The game only went three innings, and the Lady Redskins seemed to have Alcovy’s number from the first pitch onward.

Social Circle put up an 11-spot in the first frame as almost every player in the lineup reached base.

Leadoff hitter Kyla Head jumped all over the first pitch of the game on a double to center field.

That hit was the first of many as Anniston Jenkins scored Head on the next at-bat after the senior moved over to second on an error and then home on an RBI single.

After a sacrifice fly and an error allowed two more runs to score, a single from Baylee Williams scored Annika Lott to make it a 4-0 lead.

Jenkins came around to bat again and scored a pair on a single before Emily Turner drew a walk with the bases loaded, which brought up the lead to 8-0.

After Jenkins scored on a passed ball, a ground ball from Lott resulted in a costly error that allowed two more runs to score to close out the top of the first.

Before the Lady Tigers stepped into the box for the first time, the team found itself down 0-11.

Turner handled the pitching duties for Social Circle in the opening inning and managed to pitch around a pair of errors that allowed Alcovy’s Jakyhia Lawrence and Olivia Tomberlin to reach base.

The senior struck out Destiny Floyd and Aubri Norman to close out the frame.

When Social Circle went back to bat in the second inning, Natalie Vandenberg wasted no time as she led off the frame with a triple to immediately put a runner in scoring position.

The aggressive baserunning paid off as Vandenberg later scored on a wild pitch.

After three Lady Redskins reached base on walks, the bags were loaded for Audree Johnson.

After a pair of runners scored on a passed ball, Johnson added two more when she sent the third pitch of the at-bat over the center field wall for a two-run home run.

When the ball landed, the Lady Redskins were up 16-0.

Turner and Aubri Digby reached base before Selah Adams scored both on a two-run double into left field.

In the bottom of the second, head coach Chris Davis turned the ball over to Adams on the mound.

Three batters up, three strikeouts for Adams as the Lady Tigers were unable to find any success in the box against a tough pitching staff.

Just as they did in the previous inning, Social Circle opened the third with a leadoff triple which led to the 19th run on an RBI groundout.

Later in the frame, Johnson managed to get a round-tripper once again.

This time, the ball stayed in the park, but Johnson used her wheels to get all the way around for an inside the park home run.

Johnson’s second home run of the day put Social Circle ahead 20-0 and marked the final score of the game.

In the bottom of the third, Adams pitched another one-two-three frame as Social Circle completed a no-hitter through three innings to close out the win.

The Lady Redskins notched 20 runs on 11 hits in the win as Jenkins and Johnson came away with multi-hit performances.

Both players also led the team with three RBIs apiece.

Along with the hits were the base-on-balls, as Social Circle tallied 10 walks in the win.

On the mound, Turner and Adams combined to strike out six batters.

With the loss, the Lady Tigers are still in search of their first win of the season as they will take on Clarke Central on Thursday, Sept. 11 before Diamond Day on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Social Circle moved to 13-3 on the season with the win, and they will go on the road to face Lamar County Thursday, Sept. 11.