HUBBARD: Amazed by our area programs’ year of excellence

The past few weekend editions, I’ve written articles highlighting the four local schools’ years in athletics.

As I wrote each article for Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle high schools, I was simply amazed. So much happened in the 2021-22 school year for the area schools, which shows the level of talent on the field as well as the commitment from coach and the community.

Suffice it to say that Newton County has a lot to be proud of concerning their athletic success. And I have been grateful to have a front row seat for most of the highlights of the past year.

To add a cherry on top, it seems like the future is still bright for each school, too.

Across all the athletic programs, there are a lot of talented players returning and a lot of continuity leading the programs, too.

Next year should have a lot of anticipation from the community, too.

Will the 2022-23 school year be more exciting than 2021-22? I have no clue. But it should come close at least.

And I cannot wait to have another front row seat to witness, cover and share the stories that’ll come out of all the athletic success.

Phillip B. Hubbard is sports editor for The Covington News. Reach him at phubbard@covnews.com.



