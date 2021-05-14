PREP WRESTLING: Eastside teammates sign with Kentucky Wesleyan

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside seniors Cameron Fleming and Hunter Fuqua are going to remain teammates on the mat next year.

The wrestlers signed their National Letters of Intent on Thursday to wrestle at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Located in Owensboro, Ky., the Panthers compete in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

“First and foremost, I want to highlight that hunter and Cameron are good people. It’s been a privilege to coach them, to watch them grow into good young men,” Eastside head coach Earl Larimer said.

Fleming and Fuqua were both team captains for the Eagles their senior year.

During his prep career, Fleming was a two-time state qualifier, region champion, three-time county champion, south metro finalist, and freshman state placer. Fuqua was a two-time state qualifier, region finalist, three-time county champion, south metro finalist, Warrior Rumble champion and freshman state champion.

The duo also helped lead Eastside to three state dual tournament appearances.

“They had many individual accomplishments,” Larimer said, “but a lot of what we’ve done as a team has been because of guys like these two gentlemen that have helped us get to places team-wise through their individual and team leadership.

“We are so grateful for all they’ve done here, but we’re also excited to see them soar onward and continue their path of life after high school. We look forward to seeing great things they’re going to do in the future.”