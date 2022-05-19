PREP T&F: Eastside’s Simmons takes top medal in 200-meter dash at Class 5A state meet

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Numerous Eastside track and field members, for both the girls and boys team, qualified and competed in the Class 5A track meet from May 12-14 at Columbus High School.

The top medalist for the Eagles was Michael Simmons. In the 200-meter dash, he placed first with a 21.32 final time. He also took home the second place medal in the 400-meter run with a 48.55 finish.

Kam’Aron Patterson finished 12th (6-0.00) in the high jump while the boys relay team finished second (3:17.53) in the 4x400 relay.

The Eastside girls relay team placed 13th in the 4x400 relay with a 4:07.67 final time.



