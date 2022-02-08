PREP SOCCER: Lady Eagles upset Union Grove on the road

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — On Friday, Feb. 4, the Eastside Lady Eagles (0-1-0) and the Eastside Eagles (0-1-0) both

made trips to McDonough to play undefeated Union Grove Wolverines teams (both 2-0-0).

The Lady Eagles topped Union Grove 5-0 to end the Lady Wolverines’ undefeated season.

Head coach Joel Singleton actually called the win over the Lady Wolverines his team's "game of the year.”

In a scoreless first half, the Lady Eagles fired six shots on goal. All six were saved by Lady Wolverine goalkeeper Isabella Irwin. The Lady Eagles defense allowed only two shots on goal, both saved by keeper Shelby Bolson.

The Lady Eagles seemed to have flipped a switch on offense in the second half.

Eastside's Joanna Funes scored early in the second half to put the Lady Eagles up 1-0 with 37:34 left to play in the match.

Prior to that, the Lady Wolverines hadn’t allowed a single goal scored in the young 2022 season. But Eastside scored more than once.

Lauren Davis used her speed to put Eastside up 2-0 just before Mia Mostek stretched the Eastside lead to 3-0 on a direct free kick with 23:37 left on the game clock.

Katie Oakley made it 4-0 on another direct kick with 14:54 left to play.

Bolson made her only save of the second half but her best of the night with a leaping save before defender Jordyn Jones scored the final goal of the match off a Mallory Shurtz corner kick to make it 5-0 with only 4:11 remaining on the clock.

"I was very pleased with the effort tonight,” Singleton said. “We controlled possession the entire game. We had some back and forth moments in the first half but the second half was definitely ours."

"I told the team at halftime to just keep working and the goals would come,” Singleton continued. “I'm excited that our five goals came via five different girls We needed a boost and this was a great game to get one."

The Lady Eagles (1-1-0) begin a three-match homestand on Tuesday, Feb. 8, when Luella comes to Homer Sharp Stadium. On Friday, Feb. 11, Whitewater comes to town followed by Oconee County on Tuesday, Feb. 15.





In the boys' matchup, the Eagles lost 4-0 to Union Grove bringing their record to 0-2 in 2022.

(Kim Love contributed to this report)



