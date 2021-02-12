PREP FOOTBALL: Hoff departing for Woodstock High

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Details will continue to be added as they are provided.

Woodstock High School announced Thursday night that it has hired Eastside’s Troy Hoff to become its next head football coach.

Woodstock High School welcomes TROY HOFF as our new Head Football Coach! Looking forward to the future! Welcome to the Wolverine Nation Coach Hoff! WE ARE WOODSTOCK! #allin @whsathlactivity @WoodstockFtball pic.twitter.com/E2apS9wL3Q — Woodstock HS (@WoodstockHS1) February 12, 2021

Hoff, the 2020 All-Covington News Coach of the Year, spent six seasons as head coach of the Eagles. He compiled a 51-17-1 record, making five consecutive trips to the postseason including state quarterfinal appearances in two of the past three years.

Prior to being tabbed head coach in 2015, Hoff served as an assistant coach in various roles for the Eagles for 10 seasons. During that span, he filled in as a special teams coordinator, running backs coach, JV head coach and offensive coordinator, varsity offensive line coach and assistant head coach.

Shortly after Woodstock shared the news on its social media, Hoff took to his personal Twitter account to express his gratitude for Eagle Nation.

“There are no words to describe what Eastside High School means to me & my family,” Hoff stated in a note posted to a Tweet. “When you put your heart & soul into something for 16 years, it’s more than just a job. For me & my family #WeBleedGREEN is and always will represent something special in our life.”

Difficult to put into words & so many to thank for so much- Thank You pic.twitter.com/FAKYHpO5mE — Troy Hoff (@Coach_THoff) February 12, 2021

Woodstock went 3-7 in 2020 as members of Region 5-AAAAAAA. Former Wolverines head coach Brent Budde stepped down in December after 11 seasons.