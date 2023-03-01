Michael Simmons will take “competitive fire” to Florida A&M

COVINGTON, Ga. — In the presence of family, coaches and teammates, Michael Simmons solidified the continuation of his track and field career. The senior Eagle signed his national letter of intent with Florida A&M.

One thing head track coach Frank Iverson shared during the ceremony was Simmons’ ambition. He recognized Simmons’ desire to break every record for Eastside track and field even entering as a freshman.

Simmons stressed what motivated him to set such a goal.

“What drove me to break all the records was the competitive fire I have within me,” Simmons said. “I’ve always been a competitive person, even in school having a 3.0 GPA.”

Throughout his career — which began at Cousins Middle School as an eighth grader — Simmons has shown great progress. In fact, last season Simmons brought the region and state titles for the 200-meter back to Covington.

Capturing high profile meet wins just help contribute to that aforementioned ambition.

“[My ambition] is something that has developed,” Simmons said. “The more and more I’ve competed at bigger meets like state, it just started flying from there.”

Now, Simmons will take his ambition to Florida A&M’s track and field team starting in the fall.

The decision to go to Florida A&M’s campus based in Tallahassee, Florida was easy for Simmons.

“At the end of the day, when I went there, the coach and athletes were very welcoming,” Simmons said. “I felt like I was at home.”

Even though Simmons’ next step is secure, his track and field career at Eastside is not finished.

His senior year commences on Saturday in the inaugural meet for the Eagles in 2023.

Experiencing his signing on Tuesday wants Simmons to soak in all the events in his last hurrah as an Eagle.

“The thing I am looking forward to the most this season is improving and developing as an athlete,” Simmons said. “But I’m really looking forward to going to state again.”



