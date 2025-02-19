Lady Eagles fall in close matchup with Stockbridge in first round

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The Eastside Lady Eagles fell in their opening round matchup with the Stockbridge Lady Tigers 49-57 on Tuesday to mark the end of Eastside’s third consecutive winning season.

Eastside finished the Region 8-AAAA tournament as the No. 3 seed, which paired it with the Lady Tigers, who finished at the No. 2 seed in Region 2-AAAA with a 21-6 record.

It was a close contest that saw both teams hold momentum throughout, but Stockbridge held off a late run from the Lady Eagles to move on to the next round.

The opening quarter was a back-and-forth affair as the Lady Eagles started the game off well. However, a strong push from Stockbridge put it ahead 14-10 at the end of the opening frame.

Stockbridge seniors Kahli Ingram and Jayla Fulks played big parts in the Lady Tigers grabbing the lead as the duo combined for 12 of the team’s 14 first quarter points.

The Lady Eagles managed to get nine points on the board in the second half as senior Morgan Sandema got her first points of the game after an empty opening quarter.

Even with Sandema finding her rhythm, Stockbridge found a way to increase its lead by even more as senior Carrisa Ramdial scored 11 points of her own in the frame.

Ramdial found ways to attack Eastside on the inside as well as on the perimeter.

By the end of the opening frame, the Lady Tigers led Eastside 31-19.

The third quarter saw Eastside and Stockbridge trade baskets as 11 players across both teams found the stat sheet in the frame.

It was not until the final quarter that the Lady Eagles made their run with the season on the line.

The quarter opened with a key three-pointer from senior Jaylin Williams that seemed to start a run that pulled the Lady Eagles within four points.

Junior Jarilix Riveria had a pair of key baskets late in the frame. The first was a three-pointer that pulled the team within 10 of the Lady Tigers.

The second was a contested basket in the paint that was followed by a layup from Ari Carter that trimmed Stockbridge’s lead down to 49-45 with only a few minutes left in the game.

However, the Lady Tigers kept on matching each score and eventually extended the lead back out to 10 with points from Ramdial late in the frame.

Williams scored the team’s final basket of the season as the Lady Eagles fell to Stockbridge 49-57 in the opening round.

One key factor for Eastside on Tuesday were free throws. Missed chances at the line early in the contest seemed to bite the Lady Eagles when the game became close late in the fourth.

Riviera led the Lady Eagles with 13 points as the junior knocked down a trio of three-pointers. Williams followed with 10 points.

Ramdial’s 17 points led all players while Ingram finished with 12.

Eastside ended its season with a 14-12 record as the team completed its third consecutive winning season.

Tuesday’s game marked the end of the road for a group of seniors that included Sandema, Williams, Sofia Howell and Meredith Withington.