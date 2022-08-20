How defense saved the day for Eastside Eagles football against Luella

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — All three phases of Eastside’s football team made major contributions throughout Friday’s 21-14 season opening victory on the road at Luella.

Though every unit made an impact, it was Eastside's defense that made the play of the game.

After backing up the Lions' offense in the shadow of its own goal post, Bailey Benson intercepted Luella's pass in the end zone. That extended Eastside's lead to 14-6 in the early moments of the third quarter.

Eastside's offense provided much needed separation later in the same quarter when Kenai Grier ripped off an 88-yard rushing score with 6:57 remaining in the third quarter.

But Eastside's special teams unit made an impact on the final outcome, too, early in the matchup.



In fact, the Eagles' first score was set up by the combination of two special teams plays.

With 8:45 remaining in the second quarter, Luella lined up to punt on 4th and 10. The Lions botched the snap and Eastside recovered the fumble at the Luella 35-yard line.

It seemed like the Eagles wouldn't cash in, as their offense stalled, but head coach Jay Cawthon elected to go with a fake punt attempt. D'Von Duplessis took the snap and found the edge for a 12-yard gain to convert the 4th and 10.

A few moments later, Jaden Barr rushed for a 24-yard score — the game’s first — giving Eastside a 7-0 advantage which turned out to be a lead it would never relinquish.

But it wasn't a perfect outing for Eastside. Two big blunders allowed Luella to score twice.

Its defense left Luella's Ashton Arnett wide open for a long touchdown score in the second quarter. Then, in the closing seconds of the third quarter, D.J. Henderson fumbled with Luella scooping it and returning the ball deep into Eastside’s side of the field. Three plays later, Luella scored a touchdown and converted a 2-point attempt.

Despite those costly miscues, the Eagles utilized their rushing attack to burn the final 5:38 off the clock and claimed the victory.

Next week, Eastside (1-0) will be at home enjoying a week off. But, the following week on Sept. 2, it'll be at Sharp playing Newton (1-0) in a battle for the Newton Cup.