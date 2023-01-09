Eastside wrestlers finish third at region duals

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside High School hosted the 2023 Region 8-AAAAA wrestling duals on Saturday, Jan. 7. When the meet concluded, the Eagles came in third place after defeating Winder-Barrow.

There were impressive finishes by numerous Eagles to assist with their third place finish.

As part of the 113-pound weight class, Nolan Christian went 4-0 with Hasaan Williams’ 4-0 finish in the 126-pound weight class. Jordan Hittle also went 4-0 in the 138-pound weight class followed by Wyatt Bauer’s 4-0 record in the 175-pound weight class.

Toward the middle in the 132-pound weight class, Dylan Baynes and Jordan Amedee each went 2-0.

Loganville took first place with Flowery Branch narrowly defeating Eastside for region runner-up.

Next up for the Eagles is the Class AAAAA playoff duals on Jan. 14 beginning at 9 a.m. Their senior night will be on Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. against Hampton, Cedar Shoals and Eagle’s Landing Christian.





This story will be updated later with quotes from EHS head coach Samuel Miller.