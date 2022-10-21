Eastside Lady Eagles down Kell in Super Regionals to advance to Columbus

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — It might have taken them an extra game, but the Eastside Lady Eagles downed the Kell Lady Longhorns 8-3 on Friday.

Eastside put together back-to-back two-run innings to punch its ticket to Columbus.

Being tied 3-3 to start the sixth inning, Gracie Griffis gave the Lady Eagles back the lead with a ground out to shortstop that scored Anslee Saunchegraw.

Emma Hopper had an RBI single in the next at-bat bringing in Dezaria Johnson from third.

Kell went scoreless in the bottom of the sixth and Eastside took that opportunity to add some insurance.

Courtesy of a fielder's choice and an error, Lila Whitmire's grounder to third base allowed Emilie Jernigan as well as Eva Davis to cross home plate.

The Lady Eagles' offensive outburst provided enough cushion for them to leave Cartersville with a win.

Just for good measure, Johnson had an RBI double to score Whitmire in Eastside's final turn at the bats.

Friday's win avenged the Lady Eagles' earlier 11-9 loss to force the final game. Eastside also defeated No. 1 Cartersville 12-0 and Kell 4-1 on Thursday.

Now, following the Super Regionals win, the Lady Eagles will head to Columbus for the Elite Eight.



