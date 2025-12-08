Eastside Lady Eagles defeat Lowndes in the first round before falling to Milton

MILTON, Ga. — The Eastside Lady Eagles flag football team won its first ever playoff matchup 14-7 on Thursday before they fell 0-33 to Milton in the second round.

Eastside’s inaugural flag football season ended with a third place finish in Area 8-AAAA, which pitted the Lady Eagles against the 12-3 Lowndes Lady Vikings in the opening round.

In what was the program’s first ever playoff game, Eastside came out on top.

Eagles storm ahead early and keep lead to defeat Lowndes

The opening quarter between Eastside and Lowndes featured 10 minutes of scoreless action, but the Lady Eagles offense found some momentum on the first play of the second quarter.

Quarterback Ragen Seabolt put the Lady Eagles ahead 7-0, and the defense almost gave the ball right back.

A pass from the Lowndes quarterback went in and out the hands of Ari Carter who almost hauled in the interception.

The drive ended scoreless, and Seabolt and the Eastside offense had a chance to add on.

Eastside’s drive looked to be over fairly quick with a three-and-out. However, a roughing the passer call gave Eastside new life with a fresh set of downs.

With another chance, the Lady Eagles capitalized.

Seabolt connected with Lorelei Arteaga, who made a physical grab before she reached across the goal line for the score.

With an extra point completion from Seabolt to Alyssa Guerrero, Eastside took a 14-0 lead.

Milton started the second half with the ball, but almost gave it right away on a pass that was almost intercepted by Aury Hawkins.

The second chance for Lowndes amounted to nothing as a punt ensued, but the Lady Vikings defense made the stop it needed to force a three-and-out from Eastside.

A long Milton drive ended in six when Jamecia Burgman connected with Susan Jordan for a touchdown.

Burgman ran in the extra point to make it a seven-point game, but Milton dug itself a hole.

The drive ended with two minutes on the clock and the Lady Vikings used two of their three timeouts.

When Eastside took the field, a long run from Seabolt on the first play of the drive secured a first down and ultimately the win.

A few plays later, Eastside ran out the remainder of the click to defeat the Lady Vikings and advance.

Milton overmatches Lady Eagles in final game

After Eastside and Lowndes left the field, the hosting Milton Lady Eagles took on Northview in their own first round matchup.

A quick 20-0 lead in the first quarter did more than enough for Milton as it cruised to a win over Northview.

This win set up a battle of the Lady Eagles.

Milton started the game with the ball and picked up right where it left off with Northview.

McLain Smith connected with Kylie Parsons on a deep ball that flipped the field in an instant.

A few plays later, Smith found Alana Calhoun for the game’s first score.

With the offense rolling, Milton’s defense proved to be the strongest unit of the day.

Quick into Eastside’s first drive, Seabolt’s pass was picked off by Calhoun.

Calhoun then went back on offense to haul in a touchdown pass from Jensen that made it a 14-0 lead at the start of the second quarter.

Both teams then went on to trade turnovers as Guerrero picked off Jensen for an Eastside interception. On the very next drive, Amelia White gave it right back to Milton with an intercepted her own.

A late touchdown pass from Jensen made it a 20-0 lead at halftime, and the Lady Eagles extended it early into the second half.

With Milton in striking distance, Jensen dumped the ball off to Parsons in the flat before the senior ran in for a touchdown.

Following an interception from Caroline Marshall, Milton tacked on another touchdown to put the final touchdown on its 33-0 win over Eastside

Season Outlook

The Lady Eagles ultimately fell in the second round, but the program still managed to deliver a strong first season in flag football.

The program ended its first season with a 10-9 record. In area-play, the Lady Eagles finished 3-2 and in third place behind only Newton(16-5-1) and Heritage(13-4).

Outside of Heritage’s 88 points allowed, Eastside’s defense finished second in the area with only 158 points allowed.

One bright spot for the program as it heads into the offseason is who the team has set to return in 2026.

Of the team’s 19 varsity players, the Lady Eagles only fielded three seniors — Aasheeyna Jordan, Melodie Miller and Emmalee Rhea.