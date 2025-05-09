Damien Davey selects Enterprise State as his collegiate destination

NEWTON COUNTY – Eastside standout Damien Davey has put pen to paper regarding his next steps in his basketball career.

On Thursday, Davey signed his national letter of intent to Enterprise State Community College in Enterprise, Ala. The newest Boll Weevil said his decision came down to picking the school that he felt wanted him more.

“When I went on the visit, they made me feel like I was welcome. It felt like a family,” Davey said. “All the other schools didn’t really do that. They would talk to me, but Enterprise showed the most interest.”

Davey came to Eastside High School during his junior season after spending two years at Newton High School in the developmental program. He quickly became a reliable player for the Eagles, becoming one of the best three-point shooters in Newton County. His hard work resulted in multiple accolades, including 8-AAAA All-Region honorable mention and All-Cov News honorable mention in the 2024-25 season.

Davey credited his success to what he learned while in the Eastside program.

“There was times where I didn’t think I was going to play college ball ever,” Davey said. “I came to Eastside and Coach [Dorian] Randolph, he trusted me and got me to where I’m at.”

In addition to Randolph, Davey credited the bond he built with his teammates, too.

“I’ll always takeaway the funny moments we had,” Davey said. “On the court, off the court, even since last year I still talk to guys. We had a great team.”

With Davey now preparing to make the trip to Alabama, the new Enterprise State signee said he’s ready to bring his game to the JUCO level.

“Enterprise is getting a great shooter and a top five prospect in all of JUCO,” Davey said.



