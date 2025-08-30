Eastside knocks off in-county rival Alcovy in 49-15 victory

COVINGTON, Ga. – Both sides of the Eastside Eagles squad put on a spectacle on Friday as the Eagles knocked off the Tigers 49-15 to notch a twelfth straight victory against the crosstown rival.

What started off as a shaky first drive for Eastside after an interception from Alcovy defensive back Jasiah Johnson turned into a dominant defensive display.

Just two plays after the turnover, Tiger-turned-Eagle Sincere Jackson snatched the ball away from his former team to draw first blood.

After an Alcovy three-and-out, a Tiger punt on fourth down was grabbed in midair by Cameron Griffieth to extend the lead to 14-0.

Once Shaw and the Eagle offense were finally back on the field, they did not waste time in rectifying their earlier mistake. Shaw quickly lobbed a pass to Xavier Joseph to make it 21-0

The dominance continued for the Eagles, with Myles Mims, Tyler Solomon, Garrett Brooks and Josh Barr all got a piece of the scoring frenzy. Eastside was up 49-0 at halftime.

Alcovy found some momentum in the third quarter though, as quarterback Trey Bryant found paydirt on a pair of touchdown passes to Ayden Goddard and Terry Powers to avoid the shutout.

The physical performance from Eastside didn’t go unnoticed by Head Coach Jay Cawthon, though he did say that he was not surprised.

“They know that’s our standard,” Cawthon said. “We like to play fast and physical, and if you can’t play physical, you can’t play for us.”

Eastside (2-1) faces their first test away from Sharp Stadium on Sept. 5 against Archer (1-2). The Eagles defeated the Tigers at home last year 36-14, but Cawthon says that the team has to refocus, especially after beating Alcovy in such a dominant fashion.

“I won’t have to do much to get them ready,” Cawthon said. “They know this is our last big interview before the region starts. They’ll be locked in.”

Alcovy (0-3) will continue their rivalry slate against neighboring Rockdale County on Sept 5.



