Atlanta Braves to host baseball, softball clinics in Newton County

ATLANTA — On March 14, the Atlanta Braves opened registration for their annual Youth Baseball and Softball Clinics. As part of their Growing the Game initiative, the clinics are open to youth players between the ages of 6-12 years old and work to increase access to high-level baseball and softball programming from a young age.

One of the 48 clinics will be held on June 27 at Turner Lake Softball Complex in Covington.

The Braves doubled the number of clinics offered this summer, with 24 baseball and 24 softball clinics throughout Metro Atlanta. The clinics will begin on May 30 and conclude in August.

Registration for the clinics is available online at Braves.com/Clinics.

All youth baseball and softball clinics will consist of one evening of instruction and competition within the Braves’ custom-built curriculum, which includes fielding, base-running, and hitting drills. Coached by current and former collegiate athletes, the clinics will focus on building teamwork, attitude, and healthy competition to help players develop on and off the field.

Participants will also receive a Braves branded hat and shirt, an autographed baseball card, meet-and-greet with a Braves alumni, and a special ticket offer for 50% off a Braves 2023 regular season game of choice.

To learn more about the Braves Youth Baseball and Softball Clinics, or to register online, please visit Braves.com/Clinics.



