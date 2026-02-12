Thomas looking for program growth in year two with Alcovy baseball

As the Alcovy Tigers baseball program enters year two under head coach Brandon Thomas, the team is looking for one thing.

Growth.

Growth was the topic of discussion at Newton County’s spring sports media day as Thomas discussed the outlook for the 2026 season.

“This year, we are focused on growth,” Thomas said. “To me, when we talk about a winning program it starts with work ethic, discipline and attitude. I am looking to instill that into this program. Personally, I don't think that standard was held to a high enough level before I got here. We are looking to instill that, especially with the young players.”

Last season saw the team enter the early stages of a rebuild as the group returned no starters from a year ago.

Any of the team’s players were in the program prior, but the team did not bolster varsity experience prior to 2025.

Following a 2-23 season that saw the Tigers fall short in what was a stout region, the team wasted no time getting to work in the offseason.

Former Tigers such as Chandler Hicks returned to Highway 36 to help train the new crop of Alcovy ballplayers, and a few of the team’s leaders are eager to showcase what they have worked on.

“This season I just look forward to showcasing the skills I trained so hard for over the summer,” said sophomore Raleigh Bolt . “My expectations for the season are to see my team grow and for me to grow with my team.”

Bolt was one of two sophomores that joined Thomas at media day as outfielder Justin Gamble also took to the stage.

When Gamble was asked about the season’s expectations, the sophomore went straight to the point.

“Growth, doing what I do best and doing what I love,” Gamble said. “Have better team chemistry and win games.”

Thomas had the choice to bring some of the team’s upperclassman players, but the second-year coach expressed his trust in the pair of sophomores.

“They embody what I want in a player and what produces winning talent on the field,” Thomas said. They show up to practice everyday. They missed only one workout all fall. They come with the right attitude and they work hard everyday.”

Outside of Bolt and Gamble, Thomas is still set to return players such as Evan Kenley and Cody Whitmer

Once again, the Tigers are set to face a tough region with the likes of Loganville, Habersham Central and Winder-Barrow.

While the team is certainly looking to improve on their standing from 2025, Thomas emphasized that steering the program in the right direction is still the top priority.

“Outlook for this season, it won't just be based on wins and losses,” Thomas said. “We are continuing to try to grow. Before you can be talented on the field you have to learn to practice the right way [and] show up with the right attitude.”