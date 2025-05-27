Reyes signs to play for Brewton-Parker soccer

Britney Reyes is taking her talents on the soccer pitch to Brewton Parker.

The senior put pen to paper in Alcovy’s gym on Wednesday alongside three other Lady Tigers.

The signing provided Reyes with a lot of emotions and perspective.

“I am very excited, kind of scared because senior year passed by so fast and just to know this is a big step and big decision that is going to change my life,” Reyes said. “I am excited to see what the next adventure will be and what’s next in my life — what chapter I am going to fall in.”

In her meetings with the team and the program, there was an instant connection between Reyes and the Brewton-Parker program.

“I really like how everything was set up with them,” Reyes said. “I like how their field is everything I could ask for . I went to see them and they were very loving. I like the energy there. It is something that I knew if I signed on for, I would fit in.”

With her time at Alcovy almost at its end, Reyes spoke about her connection with the school and how her time as a Tiger went.

“Everything in general,” Reyes said. “I really liked the school, I have always had a bond with the administrators. My favorite moment would have to be the senior field day. I really liked freshman year, I created a lot of moments with my teachers. It has always been a vibe with everyone here at Alcovy.”

As Reyes prepares to become a Baron later this year, she shed light on the type of teamplayer the program will receive.

“I am a teamplayer, I am very supportive in general,” Reyes said. “I support my teammates a lot, I always offer advice, and bring them up when they are down.”