KDSTRONG: Family of late Alcovy basketball player announces nonprofit in his memory

Sometimes, it’s just bigger than basketball.



In between Saturday’s contests between the Alcovy Tigers and the Eastside Eagles, family members of the late Kendarrius Spear took the court to commemorate a new non-profit organization in his honor.

Eastside athletic director Champ Young announced during the intermission that the state of Georgia had approved the KD Strong Foundation.

“This foundation is dedicated to keeping KD’s legacy alive by supporting young people in our community, helping them reach their potential and inspiring others like KD inspired us,” Young said. “The KD Strong Foundation will provide resources, mentorship and opportunities for young men and women to grow, achieve and make a positive impact on the world around us.”

Additionally, Nov. 16 was declared as National KD Day, which falls on the same date of his birthday.

Spear was a 2023 graduate of Alcovy High School and was a key player on the men’s basketball team for several seasons. He signed a national letter of intent to play for Stillman College in Alabama where he played on the junior varsity squad for one season.

Tragically, Spear was killed in June in DeKalb County. He was 19. A few days later, 17-year-old Jaylen Bailey was charged with his murder and is awaiting trial.

But while KD is no longer present on Earth, his presence is in the hearts and minds of those who got to know him.

“Though we feel his absence deeply," Young said, “KD’s legacy is far from over.”



