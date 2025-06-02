Gibbs pens NLI to join Ranger College basketball

Earlier this month, Alcovy’s Shamariah Gibbs penned her letter of intent to continue playing basketball at Ranger College in Texas.

Gibbs, a two-time All-Cov News Big of the Year, put pen to paper after she wrapped up her senior season with the Lady Tigers.

For Gibbs, the signing provided a multitude of emotions.

“On signing day I was really excited and nervous,” Gibbs said. “Excited because I was finally getting ready for a new chapter in my life and my basketball career. [I was] nervous because I wasn’t prepared for what everyone was going to say.”

One aspect of Ranger College that led Gibbs to sign was the opportunity to build something at a new program.

“Ranger college I feel was the best choice because we would be building something new, with a new head coach and an entire new team that I am blessed to be apart of,” Gibbs said. “And of course the full ride scholarship, and it would keep me motivated to keep grinding harder for the future.”

Although she weighed many options, the opportunity to extend her education and her playing career is what was most important to Gibbs.

“When looking at colleges my main priority was whether or not they had my major, and a good basketball program,” Gibbs said. “I also thought about things such as how far away from home I was willing to go, but it didn’t matter as long as I could further my education and basketball career.”

When she looked back on her time as a Lady Tiger, her favorite moment in the program proved to be in her first year with the team.

“My favorite moment was when in ninth grade me and my girls won the championship, and we only lost one game that entire season,” Gibbs said. “Freshman year as a whole was my favorite moment of being apart of the program.”