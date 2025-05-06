Durham set to play college basketball at Albany Tech

NEWTON COUNTY – Nick Durham has officially revealed his next steps in his basketball career.

Surrounded by teammates, coaches and family members, Durham penned his national letter of intent (NLI) to Albany Tech on Thursday. Durham became the second Alcovy senior to pin his NLI to the Titans after girls standout Janae Hutcherson did so 45 minutes prior.

Durham received a number of offers from varying levels of collegiate play. But he decided to choose Albany Tech due to the connection he felt with the university.

“Just the type of feeling when you go visit somewhere, you know, it’s all love,” Durham said. “Me and [Albany Tech Head] Coach [Rachard] Lofton talk about everything. I talk to him about personal stuff and what I want to do and how I want to do it. We just connected.”

During his time at Alcovy, Durham became one of the most impactful players in the school’s history.

Durham was a regular on the all Region list, scoring first team honors in Region 8-AAAAA this season. He also became the first ever back-to-back All-CovNews MVP, winning it in his junior and senior seasons.

The newest Albany Tech Titan attributed his success to the time he spent as a Tiger.

“I learned how to be disciplined, how to change a program around and how to really lead,” Durham said. “And I just think that’s going to further me into college.”

While Albany Tech is a two-year technical college, Durham said that he plans on eventually attending a larger school in the future. But for now, he wants Titans fans to know the type of player they are getting.

“A dog,” Durham said.