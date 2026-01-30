BREAKING: Alcovy head football coach Spencer Fortson steps down

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Friday morning, Alcovy High School Athletic Director Patrick Carter told The Covington News that Spencer Fortson stepped down from his position as the school’s head football coach.

Fortson’s resignation comes after a season in which the Tigers finished 1-9 and in last place in Region 8-AAAAA. He coached four seasons on the Alcovy sideline and completed his tenure with an 11-29 record.

The Tigers’ best seasons under Fortson came in the first two years, when the team finished 4-6 and one spot shy of a playoff berth on both occasions.

Prior to his time at Alcovy, Fortson already had extended experience in Newton County. His coaching career began in 2005, and he joined the Newton High School staff in 2009.

Fortson remained on the Rams’ staff under four head coaches and ultimately served as the team’s defensive coordinator before he took his first head coaching position at Alcovy in 2022.

With his Alcovy stint at its end, Fortson ends his Tigers’ coaching career as the second-longest tenured coach in program history — behind only Kirk Hoffman, who coached the team from 2006-2015.

The News has reached out to Fortson for comment and are waiting to hear back.