Alcovy softball’s Columbus trip ‘comes to fruition’

COVINGTON, Ga. — At around 9 p.m. on Hwy 36 Thursday night, the Alcovy Lady Tigers celebrated a program achievement "six years in the making."

Alcovy defeated North Atlanta twice (5-3 and 13-5) and edged out Lakeside (Evans) 8-7 to sweep Super Regionals and secure their spot in Columbus.

As the final run came across home plate, there were cheers, tears and other emotions on display. Head coach Miranda Lamb was visibly excited about her team's advancement, too.

“I just told a parent, ‘I’m not getting any sleep tonight,’” Lamb said. “We’re all jacked right now. I don’t think anybody’s going to get any sleep tonight.”

Alcovy had a 12-5 lead over North Atlanta in the final game. The Lady Tigers needed one more run to win in five innings.

The game-winning run was brought in via Jakyhia Lawrence’s bat.

Facing a 3-2 count with runners on first and second, the freshman singled on a ground ball to center field. CeCe Williams quickly rounded third base and set her sights on home plate.

Before Williams arrived to score and seal the victory, the Lady Tigers’ celebration had already begun.

Players and coaches rushed out of the dugout and went straight to Lawrence in the infield to start the post game festivities.

Lamb credited the work from past classes as a foundation to this year's success.

“It started six years ago. Whenever I took over the program, it was always the goal to get to Columbus. It’s incredible to see that come to fruition," Lamb said. "It leaves me a little speechless. You wait for this moment to happen and it’s finally here and I don’t know if it’s fully hit me yet. But, when it does, I probably won’t sleep that day either.”

In the third game, Kaylie McDonald went 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Lawrence's fifth inning RBI was her third for the Super Regionals along with Kaitlyn Williams and Ashlyn Hoy having three RBIs apiece. CeCe added an RBI.

Olivia Tomberlin led all batters with a .600 batting average paired with three runs batted in and four walks. Makinzie Johnson had a .556 average with three RBIs followed by Jamaya Anderson’s .538 and two RBIs.

CeCe and Tomberlin split the workload in the pitcher’s circle, too.

Tomberlin registered 9.2 innings pitched, gave up five earned runs and finished with five strikeouts. CeCe completed 9.2 innings as well and surrendered six earned runs alongside seven strikeouts.

A main motivation for this year's postseason run came exactly a year prior from Thursday's result.

Alcovy hosted Super Regionals Oct. 18-19, 2022. The Lady Tigers came up short against Effingham County in both matchups. Players previously told The Covington News they vividly remember watching Effingham County celebrate on their home field last year.

Having that memory as motivation all season made Thursday's win that more significant to Alcovy.

“It’s very special,” Lamb said. “Going back to seeing Effingham do their little dilly out there last year to a freshman walking us off, there’s no better feeling. We’ve been working out since March and they’re seeing the hard work they’ve been putting in payoff. Hopefully, this is the first of many trips to Columbus.”

For the second consecutive season, Alcovy has 20-plus wins with a 20-13 overall record in addition to winning back-to-back Region 3-AAAAAA titles.

But throughout the 2023 campaign, the theme — based on last year's ending — has been "unfinished business."

Lamb made it clear, though, that the Lady Tigers still have business to finish when they travel to South Commons Complex next week. Alcovy will face the River Ridge Lady Knights (21-12) in the Elite Eight of Class AAAAAA playoffs now.

“It’s just beginning,” Lamb said with a smile. “We told them to go home and celebrate over the weekend. Live in this moment. But Monday, it’s time to get back to work and prepare. I told them after the game, ‘We’re playing our best softball right now. There’s no reason we can’t take that into Columbus next week.’ I think we’re hitting our stride at a really good time.”