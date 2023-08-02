Makinzie Johnson provides positive boost for Alcovy softball

COVINGTON, Ga. — A glass half full. That seems to describe senior Makinzie Johnson’s personality on and off the softball field at Alcovy High School.

Whether it’s at a practice or at a game, Johnson always seems to don a smile or share laughs with her teammates. In fact, fellow senior Ashlyn Hoy summed up Johnson as a “ray of sunshine.”

Having such a personality is a no brainer for Johnson.

“Would you rather have a sucky attitude or would you rather be happy?” Johnson said. “I’d rather be happy and make mistakes than be mad and make mistakes.”

Johnson highlighted that, despite the look, there are instances where it’s difficult to maintain such a persona.

“There have been so many times I have been like, ‘You know what, I can’t do this anymore.’ Then just taking a deep breath most of the time and knowing that, even if something were to go wrong, I’m not perfect,” Johnson said. “I make a lot of mistakes. But knowing the Lord’s here with me and I have this family and great friends around me is the best thing you can ask for.”

Johnson began channeling her positivity through softball at 4 years old.

For the first six years of her childhood playing days, Johnson’s dad was her coach. Her earliest softball memories are at Earl O’Neal Complex in Conyers.

Then, Marcus Smith — who is currently an assistant coach for the Lady Tigers — was Johnson’s travel ball coach. So, she was playing recreation league softball in addition to playing on the travel ball circuit.