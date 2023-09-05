Ashlyn Hoy embodies being a team player

COVINGTON, Ga. — Whether it’s playing shortstop as a freshman or being a senior leader this year, Ashlyn Hoy has always focused on doing what’s best for her team.

As one of two seniors for the Alcovy Lady Tigers, that doesn’t change. Her fellow senior Makinzie Johnson even stated, “that’s her.”

Hoy emphasized how she’s always maintained a team player mentality.

“Growing up, I’ve always had an attitude that I get along with everybody and be friends with everybody,” Hoy said. “No one likes someone that’s going to stand off and not talk to you. Also being a senior, it’s easier for the newer girls to come in and me to be welcoming.”

Ultimately, Hoy’s motivation behind her personal mission is to assist the Lady Tigers in their goals.

“I’ve been on teams where it’s been cliquish. A team is so much better when it’s like a big family,” Hoy said. “I feel like everything just goes and we all mesh. And when you mesh, you play your best.”

Hoy began playing softball at 3 years old with the Newton County Recreation Department. She started hitting off a tee then transitioned to fast pitch.

In the early stages of her playing is when her “love for the game started.”

Seven years later, Hoy entered the travel ball circuit and “started real softball.”

From there, Hoy became an Indian Creek Middle School player for the Lady Panthers. She couldn’t play her sixth grade year due to middle school rules. However, she played her seventh and eighth grade seasons.

Hoy and the Lady Panthers brought home a victory that she won’t soon forget.

“We won the championship,” Hoy said. “Indian Creek hadn’t beaten Cousins in years and we beat them my eighth grade year. My coach cried, because he was so happy. So, we broke a curse.”

Hoy has been a part of historical year after historical year during her Lady Tigers career.

As a sophomore, Hoy helped Alcovy back to the Class AAAAAA playoffs for the first time in five seasons. Last season, the Lady Tigers won the Region 3-AAAAAA championship, which was their first since 2015 and hosted Super Regionals.