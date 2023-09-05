Ashlyn Hoy embodies being a team player

COVINGTON, Ga. — Whether it’s playing shortstop as a freshman or being a senior leader this year, Ashlyn Hoy has always focused on doing what’s best for her team.
As one of two seniors for the Alcovy Lady Tigers, that doesn’t change. Her fellow senior Makinzie Johnson even stated, “that’s her.”
Hoy emphasized how she’s always maintained a team player mentality.
“Growing up, I’ve always had an attitude that I get along with everybody and be friends with everybody,” Hoy said. “No one likes someone that’s going to stand off and not talk to you. Also being a senior, it’s easier for the newer girls to come in and me to be welcoming.”
Ultimately, Hoy’s motivation behind her personal mission is to assist the Lady Tigers in their goals.
“I’ve been on teams where it’s been cliquish. A team is so much better when it’s like a big family,” Hoy said. “I feel like everything just goes and we all mesh. And when you mesh, you play your best.”
Hoy began playing softball at 3 years old with the Newton County Recreation Department. She started hitting off a tee then transitioned to fast pitch.
In the early stages of her playing is when her “love for the game started.”
Seven years later, Hoy entered the travel ball circuit and “started real softball.”
From there, Hoy became an Indian Creek Middle School player for the Lady Panthers. She couldn’t play her sixth grade year due to middle school rules. However, she played her seventh and eighth grade seasons.
Hoy and the Lady Panthers brought home a victory that she won’t soon forget.
“We won the championship,” Hoy said. “Indian Creek hadn’t beaten Cousins in years and we beat them my eighth grade year. My coach cried, because he was so happy. So, we broke a curse.”
Hoy has been a part of historical year after historical year during her Lady Tigers career.
As a sophomore, Hoy helped Alcovy back to the Class AAAAAA playoffs for the first time in five seasons. Last season, the Lady Tigers won the Region 3-AAAAAA championship, which was their first since 2015 and hosted Super Regionals.
We’re going to make it to Columbus this year.Ashlyn Hoy
So far this season, Alcovy has gone up against some stiff non-region competition. It has faced teams like Flowery Branch, Apalachee, Heritage and Prince Avenue, just to name a few.
The Lady Tigers won their previous two non–region games with a 5-3 win over Duluth on Aug. 23 and downed Newton on Aug. 26 7-2 as part of Diamond Day.
In the Region 3-AAAAAA games, Alcovy has dominated. The Lady Tigers have defeated Forest Park, Mundy’s Mill and Morrow by a combined 72-0.
As a result, Alcovy (6-7, 3-0) is tied with Woodward Academy (6-2, 4-0) for first place in the standings. The two teams have yet to meet this season due to a rainout on Aug. 29.
Similar to the entire Lady Tigers, Hoy has seen individual progression over the past few years.
Hoy batted .227, had two RBIs and five stolen bases during her sophomore year. In her junior season, she recorded a .343 batting average, 11 RBIs, one home run and 51 stolen bases.
Hoy’s stolen base total placed her sixth in Class AAAAAA.
Currently, Hoy has a .286 batting average, seven RBIs, one homer, 13 stolen bases and a .432 on-base percentage.
But, like Hoy has been for most of her career, she is primarily concerned with the team’s main objective. For this season, that is advancing to the state softball tournament in Columbus.
Hoy has full confidence the Lady Tigers can do just that.
“We’re using our emotions, with it being our senior year, to fuel our want for this season,” Hoy said. “It’s pushing us more. We’re going to make it to Columbus this year.”