VERITY: Week 3 of the Citizen’s Police Academy: ‘Taser, Taser’

Editor’s Note: This is the third installment of a series of columns where Kate reflects on and documents her time in the Citizen’s Police Academy. However, she is not participating in the academy in her capacity as a reporter, but as a citizen of Covington.

Week three of the Covington Police Department (CPD)’s Citizen’s Police Academy came and went, and I learned that I do not want to be tased.

The taser is an infamous part of the academy, and despite rumors, no, you do not have to be tased if you go through the Citizen’s Academy. Now, actual officers do have to ‘ride the lightning’ as Sergeant Mark Joyner calls it, as well as experience being pepper-sprayed as part of their training. But no, we lowly citizens do not have to submit to being tased.

However, some brave souls in our class volunteered to experience it anyway. I confess, I’d planned on being among those courageous individuals, but after watching someone go, I quickly reversed my stance.

I had said for all of the weeks leading up to the event that I’d be willing to be tased. Then I saw it happen and admittedly chickened out.

Those who consented to the tasers were given the option to experience it for anywhere between one and five seconds. My courageous friend opted for the full five seconds, and from what it looked like, those may have been the longest five seconds of her life (though I can’t speak for her).

As soon at Sgt. Joyner deployed the electricity – after receiving verbal consent as well as making the customary “taser, taser” warning cry – the room crackled with the sound of electricity and the volunteer victim’s entire body tensed involuntarily. Some people shouted, some just froze. Either way, it looked very painful.

Whatever you’re picturing, I’m telling you, it looked worse. Like I said, I’d been walking about saying I was going to undergo it because “anyone can grit their teeth and suck it up for five seconds.” But no. Just no.

Now obviously, it didn’t kill them or do any permanent damage (though there will be marks on the skin from the alligator clip attachments). And if I ever decided to become an officer and had to undergo the electricity, that wouldn’t be the deal-breaker. (Honestly, I think the pepper spray would be worse because you feel that for a while afterwards. At least the taser is brief.)

But let’s just say that if you ever unwisely try and evade the police – an action I strongly discourage – and you hear an officer shout “taser, taser,” brace yourself. Cause that is going to hurt.

Yes, this column was the least factual of my accounts so far. We did learn about other stuff, too, and it was important information, but I know this is what y’all were eager to hear about. We’ll get back to our regularly scheduled fact-based accounts next week.

Until then, heed my advice: Avoid tasers.

Kate Verity is the news editor of The Covington News. She can be reached at kverity@covnews.com.