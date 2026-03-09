VELIOTIS: March Madness AND Gladness

When you think of the month March, you immediately think of St. Patrick’s Day or basketball; the top two events in March, depending on your preferences, lol. I know that March Madness for NCAA Tournament Playoffs are 68 teams, which I don’t watch. I did, however, have an art show with 3 other artists in March of 2004 entitled ‘March Madness’ for some crazy reason, playing off of that phrase. It was VERY successful! Did husbands attend thinking that they were going to see college basketball?.. The date this year is March 15 ‘til…….3 weeks later?

St. Patrick, the patron Saint of Ireland (387-461 AD) WAS A British missionary who was captured and taken into slavery in Ireland. He is purported to have driven ALL the snakes out of Ireland. His claim to fame was convincing all of the pagan chiefs to unite under a new God in Heaven, called The Trinity: Father, Son, Holy Ghost ; all interconnected. Atop the rock of Cashel, which is similar to our Stone Mountain, ( both are monadnocks ); he gathered them all. He knelt in the clover, picked one stem and showed this rowdy bunch of chieftains “look at this, it's three parts but it’s ONE flowering plant. It represents God, His son Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit all in One ! Legend has it that he converted them to Christianity, on the spot! The shamrock has been the symbol of Ireland for centuries, now a powerful emblem of Irish nationalism and identity. When you see a shamrock, you immediately think of Ireland. And four-leaf clover is extremely rare to find… 1 in 10,000, bringing good luck. The four petals represent luck, love, faith, and hope. Many cities around the world have huge parades on March 17, his birthday. Chicago is the most well-known for dyeing their river green, but many other cities do it as well, and their fountains, if they don’t have a river. Buildings even use green spotlights on that day. St. Patrick is a VERY popular saint, and people are known to “drink to his health” in excessive amounts. Aha!

The worldwide day for women is International Women’s Day on March 8, established in 1977. It is celebrated all around the world… in over 25 countries……except in the U.S. (not a national holiday). There are about 170 million women in the United States, about 50 % of the population. Go figure, lol. We need to speak up! Claim OUR holiday, have A PARADE. And Equal pay! And equal opportunities! Ladies… it’s our turn!

A lovely concept, The International Day of Happiness was established by the United Nations in 2012. Happiness is recognized as a fundamental human goal, essential to our well-being and peace. Around the time of the spring equinox, it is celebrated worldwide on March 20. The big goals are to eradicate poverty, reduce inequality, and protect our planet. What can you do on this day? Do something kind for someone, volunteer, mend a feud, visit a friend you have not seen in a long time, go to a nursing home, visit a lonely stranger, recycle etc. Just do something good! Dr. Mark Williamson wrote in 2015, “This International Day of Happiness is more than just a fun celebration, it also reminds us all that the world is a better place when we connect with and care about the people around us. Plan an activity which makes you happy and share it with family and friends.” The Dalai Lama believes that ‘‘happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions." If this day is celebrated in 160 countries, all over the world, imagine all the good energy going around the globe at once, by billions of people {an auspicious wedding date} Wouldn’t it be great if it were celebrated every day ! by individuals, schools, businesses and governments?

Pi day is March 14 (3.14, the first digits of Pi ), a special number which describes a circle’s diameter in relation to its circumference. Also, the birthday of genius Albert Einstein, therefore math and PIES are enjoyed. It was started by a physicist and is now a global event. I went to a Pi Day party; every guest was asked to bring a pie to share. [Has to be round, as it’s all from the geometry of a circle]. There were ALL kinds: fruit, meat, pecan, chocolate, key lime, even pizza, some decorated with the symbol Pi, cut into the pastry.

The Jewish holiday of Purim /Poor-rum/ is celebrated from March 2-til 3rd, in 2026. It is a joyous celebration of the saving of the Jewish people from a planned massacre in about 400 B.C. Lavish, loud costumed parties, dancing, eating special foods, drinking, giving to charity, improvised plays, a Big Deal. I went to an authentic Purim party in1972, when I lived in New York, hosted by Jewish friends from Israel, the real deal. In their large penthouse apartment, with 40-50 people, boisterous. I remember some of the incredible costumes. A couple came dressed as a rich society woman and her white poodle. She was in evening gown with faux fur, long gloves, and a tiara. He entered on all fours in long johns with hundreds of glued-on cotton balls, collar and leash! They won the hefty cash prize!

P.S. Remember National Doctor’s Day, March 30!

