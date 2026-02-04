STRICKLAND: Weeks two & three under the Gold Dome

We are now well into the 2026 Legislative Session, and the work under the Gold Dome is moving quickly. Even with winter weather trying to slow things down, the Senate stayed on track and focused on delivering results for Georgians.

Over the past several weeks, much of our time has been spent reviewing Governor Brian Kemp’s budget proposals for the Amended Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 and the FY 2027 budget. Thanks to years of conservative, responsible budgeting, Georgia remains among the strongest financially in the nation. That fiscal discipline allows us to make smart investments while still respecting taxpayers and keeping our state on a path of long-term growth.

Senate Republicans are focused on policies that strengthen families, grow our economy, and keep Georgia a great place to live, work, and raise a family. That means lowering costs, protecting homeowners, supporting educators, and ensuring government lives within its means, just like Georgia families do every day.

Last week, I introduced my first piece of legislation of the session, one that is deeply personal to my family. My wife, Lindsay, and I are proud parents of our 8-year-old son, who has autism spectrum disorder. Every day with him reminds us that autism is not a disability, but a gift that brings a unique perspective, strength and joy into our lives.

Senate Bill 433, also known as “Rio’s Law,” would create a special license plate to help identify vehicles that are occupied or driven by individuals with autism spectrum disorder and also codifies uniform training for all law enforcement officers for interactions with individuals with autism. This legislation is about fostering understanding and acceptance while also improving safety. By giving law enforcement additional context during traffic stops or other encounters, we can help ensure interactions are handled with greater awareness and care. I am grateful to the many advocates and families who shared their stories and helped bring this legislation forward.

I am also encouraged by the work of my Republican colleague and Senate Appropriations Chairman, Sen. Blake Tillery, who has introduced complementary legislation this session to support children with autism. Senate Bill 402 would establish a pilot program to provide screenings, clinical evaluations and training services for children with autism living in Georgia’s foster care system. This measure recognizes the importance of early identification and proper support, while equipping medical professionals and caregivers with the tools they need to better serve this vulnerable population.

Legislation like this is close to my heart, not only as a lawmaker but as a parent. I know these efforts matter just as much to countless Georgia families who want to see their children understood and given every opportunity to thrive.

This week, the Senate took an important step forward for students and teachers with the final passage of Senate Bill 148. SB 148 supports educators by expanding flexibility in how learning happens, including hands-on and outdoor education opportunities, while also making common-sense updates to teacher leave policies. This legislation recognizes that teachers are the backbone of our schools and gives them the support and flexibility they need to help students succeed. I was proud to support SB 148 and grateful to my Senate colleagues for working together to get this bill across the finish line.

We also made progress on one of our top priorities for protecting homeowners. Senate Bill 382 passed out of the Senate Committee on Finance, keeping it on track as we move through the legislative process. SB 382 would require a statewide base-year homestead exemption for all local governments and streamline the process for calling referendums on local sales taxes. For too long, homeowners have faced unrelenting property tax increases as some local governments opted out of existing protections. This bill restores fairness and puts homeowners first by ensuring everyone plays by the same rules. SB 382 now heads to the Senate Rules Committee, and I look forward to continuing to push it toward final passage.

As always, I appreciate hearing from you and value your input as the legislative session continues. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or ideas. It’s an honor to represent you and to fight for Georgia’s future.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached by phone at (404) 656-0508 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.