STRICKLAND: Week six under the Gold Dome

Editor's Note: The week that this column refers to is Feb. 16-20, 2026.

We’ve officially reached the halfway point of the 2026 Legislative Session, and I want you to know exactly where things stand.

This week, the Senate passed the Amended Fiscal Year 2026 Budget, the first of the two balanced budgets we pass every session. Unlike Washington politicians who print money and leave the bill for the next generation, Georgia lives within its means. Our Constitution requires a balanced budget, and this Senate body takes that responsibility seriously.

The amended budget sets the financial framework for the remainder of this fiscal year, which runs through July 1. We combed through every agency request, every program and every dollar with one question in mind: Is this a responsible use of your money?

We’re investing in public safety so that law enforcement officers have the resources to protect our communities. We are also strengthening our economic development efforts and supporting education with accountability and opportunity. Our work is making sure the state government operates efficiently and effectively, without unnecessary growth or waste.

I was especially proud to support our mental health services and law enforcement by appropriating $409 million to construct a new mental health hospital. For too long, we’ve expected our jails to serve as makeshift treatment centers, a role they were never designed to fill. It’s time we step up and create a proper space for people experiencing mental health crises to receive real care. This investment lifts the burden off our jails and offers Georgians professional treatment, while enabling our correctional facilities to stay focused on those who truly need to be behind bars.

We are also directing $185,000 to support eight Child Advocacy Centers and 19 satellite offices through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. These centers play a critical role in protecting vulnerable children and helping young people deal with tremendous trauma and abuse. Together, these investments strengthen the systems that safeguard our youth and promote healthier futures for our communities.

Every dollar in this budget comes from hardworking Georgians. It’s not “government money.” It’s your money, which is why we deliberate carefully and move deliberately. The results of our fiscal discipline speak for themselves. Georgia maintains a AAA credit rating and strong reserves, and we’ve continued to lead the nation as the number one state to do business year after year. Those achievements are the product of conservative budgeting, low taxes and pro-growth policies. Now, this amended budget heads back to the House of Representatives for consideration.

I’m also proud to share meaningful progress on legislation that is deeply personal to my family. Senate Bill 433, known as Rio’s Law, passed out of the Senate Committee on Public Safety this week. The bill would create a special license plate to help identify vehicles driven by or occupied by individuals with autism spectrum disorder and require additional training for law enforcement statewide.

At its core, Rio’s Law is about safety and understanding. It ensures officers are better equipped to recognize how individuals with autism may communicate or respond in high-stress situations and provides practical tools for de-escalation. As the father of an eight-year-old with autism, I know how critical that understanding can be in protecting our kids.

Another bill of mine, Senate Bill 482, also advanced this week. This legislation targets companies that exploit mugshots for profit by charging individuals to have their images removed. SB 482 requires anyone requesting a mugshot or related video to provide full identification and sign a notarized statement in person at the sheriff’s office, creating accountability and cracking down on bad actors.

We’re halfway through the 2026 session, and I promise you that I’ll keep fighting every day to protect your hard-earned dollars, strengthen our communities and keep Georgia the best place to live, work and raise a family.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached by phone at (404) 656-0508 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.