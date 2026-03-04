STRICKLAND: Week seven under the Gold Dome

Editor's Note: The week referred to in this column is Feb. 23-27, 2026.

Crossover Day is almost here, which means the pace under the Gold Dome has intensified as we work to move Senate legislation to the House before the March 6 deadline. These final days before crossover are always long, but they are focused on advancing the priorities you’ve sent us to Atlanta to accomplish.

Before diving into policy, I want to welcome our newest Republican colleague, Sen. Steven McNeel of Macon. He now represents families from Fort Valley to Forsyth and joins us with a strong commitment to faith, family and freedom.

This week, we sent the Amended Fiscal Year 2026 Budget to the Governor’s desk, one of the most important responsibilities we have as legislators. After weeks of detailed review, tough questioning, and negotiations with the House, we produced a budget rooted in conservative principles that will protect the rainy-day fund and return excess revenue to the taxpayers who earned it.

We’ve governed with discipline, and thus have delivered more than $1 billion in income tax relief and $850 million in homestead property tax relief. That is real, meaningful relief for families who are feeling the strain of rising insurance premiums, higher grocery bills and increased property assessments. Instead of growing government, we are shrinking its burden on you.

The budget also makes a long-overdue investment in public safety and mental health by dedicating more than $400 million to construct the first new state mental health hospital in Georgia since the 1960s. For too long, county jails have shouldered the responsibility of housing individuals struggling with serious mental illness. This facility will help ensure eligible individuals receive proper treatment while relieving pressure on local law enforcement and taxpayers. Supporting our men and women in uniform means giving them the tools to do their jobs effectively.

In addition to passing a responsible budget, we advanced Senate Bill 392, the “Waste Reduction Act of 2026.” This legislation implements zero-based budgeting practices, requiring state agencies to justify their expenditures from the ground up at least once every eight years. Too often, the government relies on last year’s spending as a starting point. This reform demands accountability and ensures that every dollar reflects today’s priorities, not yesterday’s habits. Families and businesses regularly reevaluate their finances; state government should operate with the same level of scrutiny.

We also moved forward on important public safety and education measures. I’m incredibly proud to share that SB 433, also known as Rio’s Law, has now passed the Senate unanimously. This legislation means so much to me, not just as a lawmaker, but as a father of an 8-year-old with autism. Rio’s Law creates a voluntary special license plate and requires additional law enforcement training in relation to individuals with autism and developmental disabilities. The bill will ensure our disabled individuals are protected in the moments that matter most. I’m excited to see this bill now move to the House, where it is one step closer to becoming law. The impact will be real for my family and so many others across Georgia.

Education remains a top priority. We passed Senate Bill 513, the “Every Day Counts Act,” which addresses chronic absenteeism in our schools. Students who miss significant classroom time face long-term academic and economic consequences. This legislation gives schools clearer tools to intervene early, encourage accountability and reinforce the expectation that education is not optional. If we want a strong workforce and vibrant economy tomorrow, we must insist on responsibility and engagement today.

Aside from education, I’ve also been working on legislation to keep our communities safe. My bill, Senate Bill 547, makes pimping and pandering a felony offense, keeping dangerous offenders off our streets. Meanwhile, Senate Bill 569 would allow certain towing vehicles to be equipped with emergency lights, improving roadside visibility and helping protect both drivers and first responders during accidents. Lastly, Senate Bill 572 would establish clearer guidelines on self-defense, ensuring our citizens have stronger legal protections when defending themselves against an immediate threat. All three bills are now in Senate committees as part of our ongoing efforts to keep Georgians safe. I’ll keep you updated as they continue to move through the legislative process.

As we approach Crossover Day, Senate Republicans remain focused on delivering results that strengthen Georgia’s economy, safeguard our communities and protect your hard-earned income. It is an honor to represent you, and I will continue fighting for a safer, more affordable and more prosperous Georgia. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with your thoughts or concerns as we continue through the second half of the 2026 legislative session.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached by phone at (404) 656-0508 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.