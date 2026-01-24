STRICKLAND: Week one under the Gold Dome

The 2026 Legislative Session is officially underway, and we’ve wrapped up our first full week of work under the Gold Dome. It’s an honor to represent the 42nd Senate District, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue serving you in the months ahead.

This year, I’m proud to continue my service as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. In that role, I’ve worked closely with my colleagues on legislation touching civil liberties, constitutional questions, and the integrity of Georgia’s legal system. I look forward to continuing that work and advancing sound, ethical legal practices across the committees I’m fortunate to serve on.

Governor Brian P. Kemp addressed the General Assembly in his final State of the State Address, outlining a clear and forward-looking agenda for the year ahead. His priorities of continued tax relief, raises for state employees and retirees, and strong investments in education and workforce development reflect a commitment to the people who make Georgia work every day. I was especially encouraged by his focus on raising teacher pay and strengthening school safety, both of which play a direct role in building a well-prepared workforce here at home.

When Senate Republicans talk about affordability, we’re not speaking in abstract terms. We’re talking about whether families can pay their bills, put food on the table and still have a little room to plan for the future. That’s why we’re aligned with the governor’s efforts to lower everyday costs, hold the line on utility rates, and pursue reforms that are already helping bring down insurance premiums. These are practical steps that translate into real savings for Georgia families.

I’m also proud to work alongside colleagues who understand that protecting the American Dream means investing in the next generation. This session, we’re focused on keeping classrooms focused on learning, which starts with limiting distractions like cell phones during the school day. While technology plays an important role in modern life, our children deserve classrooms that support their growth, attention and long-term success. Addressing chronic absenteeism and improving literacy rates are essential steps toward ensuring Georgia’s future remains strong.

As part of that broader effort, I’m proud to have co-sponsored legislation to protect Georgians, especially young people, in an increasingly digital world. Senate Bill 398 would establish criminal offenses for virtual peeping and prohibit the use of artificial intelligence to generate images of individuals without their consent. As technology evolves, our laws must keep pace to safeguard personal privacy and dignity.

It remains a privilege to serve you under the Gold Dome. I look forward to the work ahead and will continue advocating for a safer, more affordable Georgia for all. As always, please don’t hesitate to contact my office with your questions, concerns, or ideas.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached by phone at (404) 656-0508 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.