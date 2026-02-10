STRICKLAND: Week four under the Gold Dome

As we move deeper into the 2026 Legislative Session, Senate Republicans are advancing priority legislation from committee to the Senate floor and over to the House, focused on restoring the American Dream and keeping government accountable to the people it serves.

Earlier this week, we delivered on our promise to lower the cost of living by passing Senate Bill 382, a priority measure aimed at reining in runaway property taxes and protecting homeowners from being priced out of their own homes. Across Georgia, families are watching property values rise while their incomes struggle to keep pace. There is no acceptable reality where Georgians work hard, play by the rules and still risk losing their homes because their government continues to collect more each year.

Local governments should not receive an automatic pay raise simply because home values increase. When you purchase and pay off your home, you should not be subjected to a never-ending rent payment in the form of rising property taxes. Senate Republicans are restoring fiscal responsibility and protecting homeowners, continuing the conservative budgeting practices that have earned Georgia’s AAA credit rating and recognition as the number one state for business.

As the Senate adjourns for the week, we are also advancing Republican priorities focused on protecting children who need our support the most. The Senate passed Senate Bill 402, which establishes a pilot program to provide autism screenings, clinical evaluations and support services for children in foster care. As a parent of a child on the autism spectrum, I have seen firsthand how early screening and access to the right resources can shape a child’s future. Because our son was identified early, he was able to receive targeted support that helps him learn and grow, setting him on a path toward becoming a successful and independent adult. This bill also promotes informed and compassionate care by ensuring medical professionals have the training and tools necessary to meet the needs of the autism community, helping ensure no child is left behind due to gaps in the system.

This week, we heard from Chief Justice Peterson during the annual State of the Judiciary address, which offers Georgians valuable insight into the state of our legal system. We also received updates from Superior Court judges on the challenges and priorities shaping Georgia’s courts today. As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and a practicing attorney, I remain focused on advancing policies that uphold the rule of law and strengthen public trust in our justice system. I look forward to continuing that work as the session moves forward.

Additionally, we took an important step to strengthen fairness in Georgia elections by passing House Bill 414. This legislation ensures that outside organizations are held to the same standards as Georgia-based groups in election campaigns. It also strengthens our State Ethics Commission’s ability to investigate those funneling campaign contributions into our state to influence local elections. I am proud to support this bipartisan measure as we continue working toward a more transparent and just Georgia.

I also encourage students ages 12 to 18 to apply for the Senate Page Program. This opportunity allows middle and high school students to serve for a day during the Legislative Session and learn firsthand how state government works. More information is available on the Georgia Senate website at https://www.legis.ga.gov/news/senate/senate-page-program.

While there may be disagreements under the Gold Dome, Senate Republicans remain focused on delivering real results. Your input is important to me, and I encourage you to reach out with any questions, concerns, or ideas as we continue our work this session.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve you.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached by phone at (404) 656-0508 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.