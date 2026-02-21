STRICKLAND: Week five Under the Gold Dome

Crossover Day is quickly approaching, and the Senate is working diligently to send strong, conservative solutions over to the House that put Georgia families first.

It’s never been more important to let Georgians keep more of what they earn. When Republicans first took control of state government in 2002, Georgia’s income tax rate stood at 6%, where it had remained for more than three decades under Democratic leadership. Since then, through years of disciplined, conservative budgeting, we have reduced that rate to 5.19% and put our state on a responsible path toward further reductions. That progress didn’t happen by accident. It happened because we made tough decisions, prioritized taxpayers, and kept our state on a solid financial footing, even through COVID and historic inflation.

Now we’re taking a bold next step.

Senate Bills 476 and 477 represent a historic shift in Georgia’s tax policy. SB 476 eliminates the state income tax on the first $50,000 earned by individual taxpayers and the first $100,000 earned by married couples filing jointly. That means nearly 64% of Georgia taxpayers would pay zero state income tax. We are accomplishing this by responsibly reviewing and modernizing tax credits issued over the years while preserving Georgia’s competitive, pro-business climate. Supporting job creators remains important, but our first responsibility is to the families who work hard and keep our communities strong.

SB 477 ensures we stay on that path by reducing the income tax rate by a full percentage point over the next three years. This pushes us towards permanent, structural tax relief, not one-time gimmicks. Republicans believe that taxation represents a transfer of decision-making power from citizens to government. When the government claims too much of your income, it limits your freedom. We believe Georgia families are best positioned to decide how to spend their own money, whether that’s groceries, childcare, school supplies or mortgage payments.

Education is another of our top priorities. Senate Bill 150 extends the program allowing retired teachers to return to the classroom, helping school systems hire experienced educators when they are needed most. Our students deserve stability and quality instruction, and this legislation will open a door for proven teachers to continue serving Georgia families.

I am also excited to say that one of my bills is taking its next step as we head into the sixth week of session. I’m proud to report that my legislation, Senate Bill 433, will be on the Public Safety committee agenda. My wife Lindsay and I are proud parents of our 8-year-old son with autism spectrum disorder, and through him we are reminded daily that autism is not a limitation, but a gift. SB 433, also known as “Rio’s Law,” would create special license plates to help identify vehicles occupied or driven by people with autism spectrum disorder. These license plates will continue our efforts to nurture an environment of acceptance for people living with autism and other developmental disabilities. It will also provide our law enforcement with the resources necessary to properly handle encounters with these individuals. I am happy that this legislation is moving forward and one step closer to becoming law.

Beyond advancing legislation, we also hosted judges for the annual Probate and Magistrate Judges Day at the Georgia State Capitol, where they shared how our policies work in practice across the state’s courts. These conversations between lawmakers and the judges who apply our laws are essential to ensuring our policies are effective and responsive to the needs of our communities. As a practicing attorney, I’m committed to supporting a strong judicial system that upholds the rule of law and preserves order throughout Georgia.

Additionally, I am proud to share that, for the 13th consecutive year, we recognized New Americans Day at the State Capitol on February 12. Georgia has a long tradition of welcoming people from around the world, and this event celebrates our foreign-born residents and their important contributions to our workforce and communities. Today, new Americans make up about 11 percent of our state’s population, contribute millions in taxes, serve in critical roles as home health aides, physicians and surgeons, and start businesses that create jobs across Georgia. It’s only fitting that we recognize the vital role they play in our state’s continued success.

Your voice matters. Please continue reaching out with your thoughts, concerns and ideas. It is an honor to serve you, and I hope to see you under the Gold Dome this session.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached by phone at (404) 656-0508 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.