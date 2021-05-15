OUR VIEW: Nichols gone but never forgotten

Former Newton County Sheriff Joe Nichols was the epitome of what it means to be a leader and public servant.



Nichols died Monday in Statesboro at the age of 77. He worked in law enforcement for the city of Covington and at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 40 years until retiring in 2008.

This week many have shared with The News their memories of Nichols and personal stories conveying the life he lived, and it’s been an honor to share those with the community.

Nichols was a great sheriff, as a list of his accomplishments could fill our entire newspaper, but he was an even better friend, mentor, father and husband to those he deeply cherished. He was the perfect example of what we should all strive to be as residents of this great county.

He will be sorely missed, but thankfully, his impact and influence will live on in Covington, and all of Newton County, til the end of time.

Our View on the Issue is an opinion of The Covington News’ editorial board, including Publisher Taylor Beck and Tom Spigolon.

