OP-ED: Newton County should lead the charge to modernize Georgia’s education funding model

The Covington News received the following letter from Superintendent of Newton County Schools, Dr. Duke Bradley III.

Dear Newton County Legislative Delegation,

I pen this letter by first expressing sincere appreciation for the work you do. Committed public service requires a heart for community, and despite best efforts, is often thankless.

As the 2026 Legislative Session is set to begin this week, the Newton County Board of Education has shared a range of topics most important to us through our Legislative Priorities. These priorities were not hatched in the isolation of the Superintendent’s office, nor conceived without public input. They actually reflect the shared interests of our community.

While custom dictates that we present a list of topics that we hope will be taken up during Session, none is more consequential to the long-term health of Georgia’s public education ecosystem than a meaningful revision to its funding formula.

Why This Matters

The Newton County School System is a proud and successful district, and like many public institutions, has endured circumstances that could have destabilized us. The pandemic is an obvious example. Yet, we emerged having achieved re-accreditation with performance ratings well above national averages. My predecessor Samantha Fuhrey and the Newton County Board of Education are to be credited for this.

Today, our students are still recovering from COVID, and they are doing so with undeniable momentum. We have more 3rd graders reading on grade level than in recent years, stronger employee retention, a graduation rate that consistently outpaces the state, record numbers of AP Scholars, more students accessing specialized programming, championship athletic teams, state-recognized students and teachers, and an engaged community. Voters have consistently supported SPLOST referenda, and our Board has twice reduced the millage rate to 30-year lows. During this same period, average teacher compensation has increased by nearly $7,000, and starting teacher pay has grown from $41,000 to $53,000 over five years - a 29% increase.

But there’s more. We have also fortified our schools through newly implemented safety measures, absorbed unfunded mandates, and fulfilled all other expectations placed on us. However, we are now approaching the limits of what local funds can accomplish without an updated state formula.

A Model Built for a Different Time

What our community may not know, but you know well, is that Georgia’s education funding model is nearly four decades old. When first adopted in 1985, schools were not expected to provide mental health services, special education at today’s scale, wraparound supports, or college-and career-ready pathways aligned to a global economy. Today we shoulder all of these responsibilities and more, serving more diverse learners with higher needs and under intense compliance environments. Yet, we are still funded by a formula built for 1985, not 2026.

To be clear, this in no way diminishes the significant support that the General Assembly have provided in support of public education. In fact, we are grateful that our needs have been a central component of recent state budgets. But enhancements must be codified within a durable framework if we are to preserve the stability of public education for generations to come.

Respectfully, as you and your colleagues gather under the gold dome in the days and weeks ahead, my only request is that you consider leading the charge on this topic.

For all the reasons mentioned and for the sake of safeguarding the interests of kids and community, modernizing the state’s QBE model is not only an opportunity to solve an age-old problem, but an opportunity for Newton County to lead the way.

Sincerely,

Duke