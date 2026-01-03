NEWTON'S NOTEBOOK: My Top 10 stories from 2025

2025 is officially in the books. Can you believe it?

I was always told growing up that with each passing year, time seems to move by a lot quicker. I don’t think that has rang true any more than it has the last two years here at The Covington News.

I still remember Nov. 1, 2023, my first day of work here, like it was yesterday. I was a bright-eyed 22-year-old who was ready to get to work and show what I was made of. Now, I’m getting ready to enter my third full year in journalism and my second full year as managing editor.

After each year, I’ve compiled a list of my Top 10 favorite stories to share with my family, friends and peers on LinkedIn who may not get to see the paper twice a week. It’s always a fun lookback for me as well to see what stories I got to tell and how much I’ve improved as a writer. While I plan on doing so once again, I’ve decided to share my list in this space as well.

This year’s list is more special to me than years past. It’s mainly due to the fact that I just don’t get to write as much as I used to. That means that each story has to count that much more. And I feel I’ve lived up to the benchmark.

Now, for the moment you’ve all been waiting for… my 2025 Top 10 stories.

No. 10: VISIONS: Doug Bolton

I had the esteemed privilege of writing about my dear friend, the late, great Doug Bolton. The News named him an Unsung Hero in the 2025 VISIONS magazine, and it remains one of the great professional honors in my young career.

No. 9: Tay Gowan releases debut book about his life journey

You might know Tay Gowan as a pro football player, but he made strides in 2025 by becoming an author. Gowan released his debut book, “Tested But Chosen: The Playbook for Turning Pain into Purpose,” in September, and I had the chance to ask in-depth questions about the book and his life overall.

No. 8: Ashton Hagans returns to the Rip City Remix

Pro basketball player Ashton Hagans exclusively told me that he would be signing with the Rip City Remix in the NBA G League. It marked the first time I ever broke any contract news, which was a cool bucket list moment. Outside of that, my chat with Hagans was a genuine one, and I’m glad to have connected with an all-time Newton great.

No. 7: Federal funding for Westside Youth Facility still available

In July, it was believed that federal funding for the proposed Westside Youth Facility was off the table. It wasn’t.

I found out through extensive reporting that a $4 million grant acquired by former Commissioner Alana Sanders is, in fact, still on the table until 2031. As for when, or if, the facility will actually pan out… that remains to be seen.

No. 6: VISIONS: Brian Coates

I got to write an in-depth piece on 2025 VISIONS Community Spirit Award Winner Brian Coates. I first met Brian in 2024 after he invited me to cover Alcovy’s Band Signing Day. After helping students earn millions of dollars in scholarship money in the last few years, he seemed like the proper choice for this award.

No. 5: Eric Stokes becomes immortalized in Eastside history

How fitting that the jersey retirement for Eastside’s No. 5 comes in at No. 5 on my list.

Eric Stokes had his jersey retired in February in front of a packed Eastside crowd. It was a special moment for Eric, who became the second player to have his jersey retired in school history. It also was special for me, because he became the first professional athlete I’ve ever interviewed.

No. 4: TJ Clark ready for new start at Ole Miss

I had the chance to interview TJ Clark, a professional basketball player turned college prospect, in December. Clark has become one of several who have made the switch to college basketball after eligibility rules have become considerably relaxed. It was interesting to get a firsthand perspective on this new trend in college basketball.

No. 3: Raffensperger non-committal on Governor’s race… for now (at that point)

In April, I interviewed current Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The interview was centered around his time in office. I also had to ask him about his infamous phone call with Donald Trump, which is a fascinating story in itself.

We also talked about future political pursuits. At that point, he had not yet declared for the gubernatorial race. But now, he has since joined as an intriguing Republican candidate.

No. 2: Madison Harris donates 80 coats to kids in need

What more can I say about Madison Harris that hasn’t already been said? The kid is an absolute rockstar.

Two years ago, her donation of 46 coats to Flint Hill Elementary earned her the No. 1 spot on my list. Last month, she donated 84 coats to West Newton Elementary to students in need. She did this at ages 6 and 8. Incredible.

Madison is one of the most inspiring community members in all of Newton County, and I’m honored to be able to help share her story to the world.

No. 1: Stephon Castle returns home amid successful rookie season

I grew up watching the NBA and admiring a lot of its star players. Now, I’ve gotten to interview one of the game’s current stars.

Stephon Castle, a Newton native, came home to watch the Rams play in a surprise appearance. In an unplanned, three-minute interview, I talked with Steph about his rookie year, learning from the greats, and how he planned to take on the All-star Dunk Contest.

Since that interview, he went on to win the NBA Rising Stars MVP, the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year and is in consideration to be an NBA All-Star. What a story.

What an amazing year 2025 was. On to 2026!

Evan Newton is the managing editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.