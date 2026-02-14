NEWTON'S NOTEBOOK: Money and power make the world go ’round

The local news cycle in 2026 has been dominated by the once-rumored, but now-confirmed ICE detention center facility coming to Social Circle.

It all started right before the new year when The Washington Post released a report that ICE was looking at a warehouse in Social Circle to house anywhere from 5,000-10,000 detainees awaiting deportation. And now, just six weeks later, this facility is coming whether we like it or not.

I find the optics of all of this to be extremely interesting. Bipartisanship and unity in this country are often rarer than General Beauregard Lee seeing his shadow. But like Lee sometimes seeing his shadow (now on a two-year streak!!), it is possible for a united front at times.

That’s what we’re seeing with this ICE facility. Democrats don’t want it. Local Republicans don’t want it. City officials don’t want it. Hell, even Mike Collins said he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to place the detention center facility in this area. Yes, that Mike Collins.

It seems like those concerns, however, have fallen on deaf ears; not for lack of trying, but for lack of caring on the federal government’s part.

The sad lesson that we need to take away with this is that if you have enough a) money and/or b) power, you can do anything you want.

It’s awesome when you’re the one reaping the benefits of said money and power. But when you’re on the other side of things? It’s almost as cold as six more weeks of winter.

To my Trump-loving friends in the area, keep this sentiment in mind when looking at the broader state of our country. If Trump and his administration are willing to cast a wrecking ball at the small town of Social Circle without any care in the world, what do you think they’re willing to do to the rest of the country?

Speaking of wrecking balls, we now ironically return to… The Washington Post. My God, what a travesty.

A couple of weeks ago, billionaire owner Jeff Bezos ordered the directive to cut over one-third of the newsroom in an effort to cut costs. That’s right. One-third.

In a world where newspapers are seeing cuts left and right, this is by far the largest newsroom cut in modern journalism history. Several headlines about the matter are describing it as a “journalistic bloodbath.”

The most stunning development from this move is the eradication of The Post’s sports department. Often lauded as the gold standard of sports sections across the world, Bezos and company decided that the once must-read sports section was a disposable asset.

It’s shocking that a paper with the reputation of The Post is now being subject to this level of chaos; not for lack of trying, but for lack of caring on the ownership’s part. Sound familiar?

In addition to the nuking of the sports department, several reporters covering the world were let go, too. Lizzie Johnson, The Post’s Ukraine correspondent, was laid off while literally on a beat in the middle of a warzone. Can you even imagine having to go through that?

It’s no secret that The Post wasn’t making money like it once did. After Bezos infamously pulled the paper’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for president — a decision that I supported then, and still do now — several thousand subscriptions were cancelled. It was inevitable some business moves needed to be made.

But under no circumstance did it have to be this extreme.

Bezos could’ve used some money from his $224 billion net worth to provide financial assistance to the paper while a successful business model was crafted. He could’ve been more hands-on, and done a careful dissection of the paper’s long-term needs.

Instead, Bezos took the high road. He kicked back his feet on a throne of money while watching the Melania documentary and watching the carnage unfold.

What Bezos did was one of the biggest middle fingers to journalism of all time. Full stop.

Why would he care, though? After all, he’s got the money and power that are untouchable in today’s society.

As you can see from what’s happening right in our backyard, that’s all you need to make the world go around.

Evan Newton is the managing editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.