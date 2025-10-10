NEWTON'S NOTEBOOK: Keep providing support to your local newspaper

October is most commonly associated with the unofficial start of the holiday season. While some are carving out their Halloween pumpkins, others are already hanging up the Christmas lights (suit yourself, I suppose).

But, for me, the holidays start with National Newspapers week, which runs from Oct. 5-11.

Each year, the weeklong celebration typically has a theme. The theme this year is “Embracing Local Journalism for a Better Future.” Fitting, right?

This, obviously, holds a special place in my heart for a number of reasons. The main one, of course, is that I’ve spent my entire 2.5-year career in local journalism. In that time I’ve gotten to learn the ins and outs of why local journalism truly matters and what makes it so special.

Even with the age of digital media – which will only continue to grow – I still wholeheartedly believe that the best way to stay informed about your local area is through your local newspaper.

Let me be clear in saying that I am a huge proponent of digital media and its importance. After all, my specialization in college was digital media production. It’s how the world moves, and we can’t ignore that.

Having said that, it cannot be ignored that digital media has also inadvertently contributed to the spread of misinformation as well. It seems like every day I log onto Facebook or Twitter (X) and see mounds of people believing something that’s either misleading or just outright false.

In fact, it's seemingly gotten worse with artificial intelligence. Did you know that in a matter of minutes you can create a video depicting a real-life news event that looks disturbingly real? It can certainly be funny, but also dangerous in the world of accurate information.

With local newspapers, you aren’t going to get fooled.

Newspapers are still the go-to stop for when you want to know more about how your taxpayer dollars are being spent. It’s also a destination for learning about how those around you are positively – or sometimes negatively – affecting your community. Of course, don’t forget about local sports sections, which offer the most comprehensive coverage on community athletics.

Another benefit of local newspapers is that they will give you the ‘real’ on the issues. Outside of the designated opinion pages, most local newspapers are nonpartisan, fact-based outlets that won’t provide any type of spin toward one way or the other.

Because why would they? It would serve little to no purpose to have a one-sided newspaper that only serves a certain geographical area.

With respect to state and national outlets, most of them don’t provide that same luxury. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been annoyed by watching MSNBC, CNN and Fox News. This also applies to sports, as I’ve grown wary of the once beloved ESPN.

As my last piece of unsolicited advice, I would challenge you all to read a variety of local newspapers.

Yes, of course The Covington News is the No. 1 newspaper in my heart. But I’d be naive if I didn’t give a look to other papers.

Newspapers that are in my must-read weekly rotation include my hometown newspaper The Monticello News, our Georgia sister paper The Walton Tribune and our Alabama sister paper, The Sand Mountain Leader. I also try to include The Atlanta Voice, The Monroe County Reporter and The Union Recorder in my regular rotation when I have time.

Having access to those papers not only keeps me informed, but also inspires me creatively to keep pushing forward. That, I feel, only makes this newspaper and others around us better.

I encourage you all to find time for local newspapers. They have never mattered more.

Evan Newton is the managing editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.