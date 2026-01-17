NEWTON: There are no winners in this rumored ICE facility

When President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” passed late last year, we knew that it would have a sizable impact on the country as a whole. But none of us knew what impact it might have right in our own backyard.

As a result of a major funding increase, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking to speed up the process of deporting illegal immigrants by housing them in warehouses across the country. The warehouses, according to reporting by The Washington Post, would house anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 detainees.

Some of the rumored locations include Kansas City, Mo., Baytown, Tex., Glendale Ariz., Social Circle… *cough* wait what?

That’s the reaction I had whenever I saw that Social Circle, Georgia’s greatest little town, was on the radar of the federal government for a possible ICE facility.

There are so many things that are inherently wrong about this. Let me try to break it down one by one.

First, and most importantly, this is inhumanely and morally wrong. Cramming 5,000-plus in a warehouse that isn’t equipped to house that many people is a recipe for disaster. I don’t care how many renovations it takes, it’s just not possible.

If these warehouses are anything like we’ve seen before (aka “Alligator Alcatraz”), then it’s also a near-guarantee that these conditions will be unfit for safe living. I don’t know about you all, but I’m not for housing people in an environment filled with unsanitary conditions.

I also don’t support what modern-day ICE is doing to our country. What ICE should be doing is arresting and deporting illegal immigrants who are felons and bring no societal contribution. I support this 100%.

But that’s not what’s happening. They’re arresting and deporting everyday people. They’re going after hard-working people who didn’t have the same fair shake you and I may have had. Worst of all, they’re going after children and splitting up families.

How does anyone win in that scenario?

I can’t ignore that there are actually many people who support what ICE is doing. And, hey, that's your right to feel that way.

But what if I told you that ICE supporters in the Social Circle area don’t want this either?

I’ve seen several social media commenters say that, while they support what ICE is doing, it would not be practical in terms of city infrastructure. Some also said they don’t want the “media circus” that would come with it.

These facilities are bound to bring controversy wherever they are. If the awful shooting incident in Minneapolis isn’t an example of that, I don’t know what better I could provide.

But it’s not just the citizens that don’t want this; it’s the elected officials, too.

Social Circle City Manager Eric Taylor publicly expressed his opposition to the facility. He cited the near tripling in population this would create, as well as the facility’s potential proximity to the new Social Circle Elementary School.

Though it’s a high possibility that most of these detainees don’t pose any harm to children, if ICE is actually doing its job properly and detaining dangerous criminals, then there's a possibility some of the detainees are threats to children. But, I digress.

So if the people don’t want it, and the local government doesn’t want it, then who is this really for?

It seems to be yet another example of the federal government flaunting its power and doing whatever it sees fit – local governments and people be damned. But I guess if you have enough money and power, you can really do whatever you want.

Unfortunately, that leaves the people of Social Circle as losers in a game where they really can’t win.

Evan Newton is the managing editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.